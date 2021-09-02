Bloc Québécois Leader Outlines Immigration Integration Strategy

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Montreal on Monday discussing the Bloc Québécois's plan to facilitate the integration of immigrants in Quebec. "Our vision of immigration is one of a genuine and generous welcome for newcomers," Blanchet said in a written statement. "The key to achieving this is knowledge of French." The Bloc Québécois leader reiterated his support for Quebec obtaining control over the federal government's family reunification category and adding knowledge of the French language as a criterion within that category. The Bloc Québécois is also seeking to give the province control of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

The issue of immigration has become something of a central issue for Quebec throughout the federal campaign. Last week, Quebec Premier François Legault identified immigration as a key priority for the province when he asked the federal leaders to commit to giving Quebec control over the federal government's family reunification category. Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has also pledged to give Quebec greater autonomy over immigration in his "Contract with Quebec."

Trudeau Announces Plan to Protect Rivers and Lakes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was back in Quebec on Monday announcing his plan to protect Canada's freshwater rivers and lakes. According to the Liberal Party's campaign material, a re-elected Liberal government will modernize the Canada Water Act, invest $1 billion over ten years to protect rivers and lakes, and provide $37.5 million to the International Institute for Sustainable Development. In response to questions from reporters, the Prime Minister stated that he would release the Liberal Party's full platform in the coming days.

O'Toole Announces Animal Welfare Plan

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole was in King City, Ontario, announcing his animal welfare plan on Monday. The Conservative leader said his government would ban "high volume" dog breeding facilities, strengthen the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's ability to enforce regulations, and ban cosmetic animal testing. O'Toole also announced he would "add animal cruelty as an aggravating factor in domestic violence prosecutions." According to the Conservative Party's platform, they will also provide $10 million a year to train judges and prosecutors on the "links between violence against animals and violence against people."

Singh Pledges to Invest in Public Sector Workers to Close Tax Loopholes

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh was in Ottawa on Monday announcing he would invest in public sector workers to combat the use of loopholes and tax havens by the "ultra-rich." According to the NDP's background material, they will invest $100 million in the Canada Revenue Agency to hire additional staff to crack down on tax evasion and strengthen the enforcement of tax rules. The NDP also committed to "go after unfair stock options" and increase public reporting requirements for corporations.

Ekos Politics Daily Tracker Gives Conservatives Lead

The Conservatives have pulled ahead of the Liberals with an increasingly significant lead, according to the Ekos Politics daily tracker. The poll, conducted from August 26-29, has the Conservatives at 36.8%; the Liberals at 29.4%; the NDP at 19.3%; the People's Party of Canada at 5% and the Green Party at 3.2%. In Quebec, the Liberal Party continues to lead the Bloc Québécois, 29% to 25%, with the Conservatives trailing with 18% of the vote.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.