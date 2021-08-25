Welcome to the #Election44 Saturday round up, where we take stock of this week's campaign news. Before we jump into the round up, here is a look at what happened on the campaign trail on Friday.

Liberals Will Introduce 10 Days Of Paid Sick Leave for Federal Workers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Winnipeg announcing that a re-elected Liberal government will introduce 10 days of paid sick leave for all federally regulated employees within the first 100 days of a new mandate. "We're setting the standard for what people deserve," said the Prime Minister, "and we'll convene the provinces to talk about how to make paid sick leave a reality in provincially regulated sectors, too."

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh responded to the Prime Minister's announcement by saying he has no intention of implementing the measure. "We've been calling on [the Prime Minister] to deliver paid sick leave for 18 months," a media release from the NDP read. "Now, he wants us to believe he'll do it after the election. He's saying the right thing now, but he has no intention of doing it."

The Prime Minister also pledged to allocate an additional $100 million for the "Safe Return to Class Fund," for ventilation improvement projects. The fund was originally created in August 2020 with an investment of $2 billion. For small businesses, Trudeau said the Liberals would introduce a refundable tax credit to help cover the costs of ventilation improvement. Small businesses would be able to claim 25% of eligible expenses up to $10,000 per building, with a maximum of $50,000 per company.

Conservatives Will Pay Up To 50% of The Salary of Net-New Hires

Erin O'Toole was also in Winnipeg on Friday pushing his economic recovery message. O'Toole highlighted the Conservative Party's "Canada Job Surge Plan", which pledges to pay up to 50% of the salary of net-new hires for six months following the expiry of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), which is scheduled to expire in October. The Conservative program will cover at least 25% of the salary of any net-new hire, with support increasing to 50% based on how long the new employee has been out of work. The maximum salary covered by the plan will be the same as the current CEWS program, which is $1,129 per week.

Blanchet Criticizes Liberal Record On Climate

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac on Friday discussing the need to take immediate action on climate change. Blanchet criticized the Liberal government's record on climate change and called for the government to increase its carbon reduction target from the current target of 45% below 2005 levels to 51% by 2030. The Bloc Québécois also called for the government to "divert" existing funding from oil and gas projects to clean energy projects, including Quebec's research centres.

