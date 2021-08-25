Prime Minister Clarifies Position on Afghanistan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced questions regarding his government's handling of the situation in Afghanistan on Tuesday. Trudeau was asked to clarify the diplomatic status of the Taliban after Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said the federal government would take a "wait and see" approach. The Liberal leader stated in no uncertain terms that Canada does not recognize the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan, and continues to consider the organization a terrorist group.

Mandatory Vaccines?

The Prime Minister was asked to clarify his position on mandatory vaccines after a memo from the Treasury Board Secretariat suggested that federal employees would not be required to get vaccines. The Prime Minister responded by stating that federal workers who refuse to get vaccinated "will face consequences." NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said that federal employees who refuse to be vaccinated, without a reasonable medical exemption, should face a process of progressive discipline, including termination.

On Tuesday evening, the Public Service Alliance of Canada, one of Canada's largest unions, issued a statement calling the statements "concerning."

The Conservatives, by contrast, are encouraging federal workers to get vaccinated, but would employ daily testing for those who choose not to.

Duelling Daycare Plans

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Markham on Tuesday highlighting the Liberal government's child care plan, which commits to deliver $10-a-day child care to every province outside of Quebec within 5 years. During the announcement, Trudeau criticized the Conservative's child care plan, outlined in their platform 'Canada's Recovery Plan,' for failing to create more spaces. Erin O'Toole responded to the Prime Minister's criticism by noting that his plan -- which will convert the Child Care Expense deduction into a refundable tax credit -- would ensure families get help immediately, "not in 5 years."

Conservatives Will Eliminate GST for the Month of December

Erin O'Toole announced he would eliminate the GST on retail purchases for the month of December if he becomes Prime Minister. The "GST holiday," would apply to purchases made at brick and mortar locations, and would exclude vehicles, alcohol and tobacco. The Conservatives also announced they would address gridlock in Vancouver by building a replacement for the George Massey Tunnel.

Consensus Emerging on Domestic Production of PPE

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh was in Coquitlam, B.C., highlighting the NDP's plan to support small Canadian-owned businesses and the domestic production of personal protective equipment (PPE). However, Singh's plan did not offer any substantive detail.

Both the Liberal and Conservative parties have made commitments to boost domestic production of PPE in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw Canada's supply of PPE threatened by fierce global competition. Last year, the Liberal government announced it would give $23 million to 3M for the expansion of its Brockville facility to produce N95 masks. Earlier this month, just days before the election being called, the Liberal government announced a memorandum of understanding with Moderna to produce mRNA vaccines in Canada.

In their platform, Canada's Recovery Plan, the Conservatives pledge to secure PPE supply chains by re-shoring the manufacturing of critical equipment and vaccines. The platform states a Conservative government would re-shore the manufacturing of PPE and pharmaceuticals "by ensuring that government and government-funded procurement of these essential products favours Canadian producers."

The Bloc Québécois Calls for OAS Increase

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet was in Montmagny, Quebec, calling for the federal government to increase Old Age Security pensions to respond to the increased cost of living across the country.

Annamie Paul Focuses on Afghanistan

Green Party leader Annamie Paul focused on the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan for a second day, stating that any diplomatic recognition of the Taliban must be conditional on its observance of international law and human rights.

Liberals Continue to Lead, But Majority Not Certain

According to a new poll released by Ipsos on Tuesday, the Liberal Party would win the election with 36% of the vote if an election were held today. The Conservatives are trailing the Liberals nationally by 5 points with 31% of the vote; the NDP remains at 20%, and the Green Party currently sits at 5%. The Liberal Party holds a double-digit lead over the Bloc Québécois in Quebec, polling at 39% and 28%, respectively. The study found that while 51% of Canadians approve of the government's handling of the pandemic, 56% disapprove of the early election call.

