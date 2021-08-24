Following a meeting with Governor General Mary Simon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed Sunday morning that Canadians will head to the polls on September 20th. Canada's 44th federal general election campaign will be 36 days long (excluding polling day), the shortest possible election period under Canadian law, and will include two leaders' debates -- one in each official language -- held on September 8th and 9th. Dissolution of Canada's 43rd Parliament abolishes all pending legislation.

A Closer Race Ahead?

Polling by Nanos Research released on Friday August 13 suggests the election could be closer than previously thought. The poll shows the Liberals just 5 points ahead of the Conservatives, with 33.4% and 28.4% support, respectively. The NDP continues to poll consistently at 20.7%, while the Bloc Québécois (which fields candidates only in Québec) and the Greens show at 6.3% and 7.9% nationally, respectively. Nevertheless, according to 338Canada.com, it is still Trudeau's election to lose.

Mandatory Vaccines Emerge as Early Wedge Issue

The Liberal government's proposed mandatory vaccine rules, announced last Friday, emerged as an early wedge issue on Sunday. In his first media availability during the campaign, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole sidestepped multiple questions on the issue, including whether he would support mandatory vaccination of federal workers. It was also unclear whether O'Toole would support a national vaccine passport. Late Sunday evening, O'Toole released a statement "providing his alternative to mandatory vaccines," including requiring unvaccinated passengers to provide a negative test before travelling, and unvaccinated federal workers to pass a daily rapid test.

Message of the Day

The Prime Minister's message on Sunday focused on justifying the early election. In his formal remarks, Trudeau stated: "After making it through 17 months of nothing like we've ever experienced, Canadians deserve to choose what the next 17 months, what the next 17 years and beyond, will look like...So to the other parties: Please explain why you don't think Canadians should have the choice? Why don't you think that this is a pivotal moment?"

Erin O'Toole's early messaging suggests the Conservatives want to make this election about the economy. In his formal remarks, O'Toole asked Canadians: "who do you trust to secure your economic future?"

Making the "ultra-rich" pay their fair share is emerging as the NDP's core message. In his formal remarks, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stated: "People have referred to the pandemic and said we've all been in the same boat. And I say we have not been in the same boat. We've been in the same storm, for sure, but some people have ridden out this storm in luxury yachts, while others have been in leaky lifeboats."

Annamie Paul outlined the Green Party's top priorities on Sunday: 1) "turbo boosting" Canada's transition to a green economy; 2) "completing" Canada's social safety net and, 3) "forging a just society." The Green Party identified implementing a guaranteed minimum livable income, universal pharmacare, and long-term care reform as central to their plan.

Yves-François Blanchet identified climate change as one of the Bloc Québécois's top priorities. The Bloc leader stated, "We would like to have a campaign that allows us to promote a different vision for a Quebec economy, based on renewable energy, based on our own resources, on our research centres." Blanchet also identified building Quebec's pharmaceutical industry; supporting Quebec farmers; and supporting small business as key priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.