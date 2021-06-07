ARTICLE

On June 1, 2021, Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG) awarded a fixed-price contract to Trans/FORM to design, build and finance the Brampton Courthouse Addition Phase 2 and Toronto Region Bail Centre project. The contract is valued at approximately $82.3 million, which will be paid upon achieving interim and substantial completion. This figure does not reflect the total project cost.

IO and MAG are working together on this project, which will be delivered under Infrastructure Ontario's Public-Private Partnerships (P3) model using the design, build and finance (DBF) approach.

The Brampton Courthouse Addition is a two-phase project involving the existing A. Grenville and William Davis Courthouse in Brampton. Phase 1 was completed in spring 2020. The Phase 2 project involves the fit-out of the remaining shelled floors of the addition (3-6), as well as the partial renovation of the existing courthouse and adjacent Land Registry building. The Toronto Region bail centre (TRBC) project involves the renovation/modification of the existing, leased courthouse building at 2201 Finch Avenue West to accommodate all adult bail operations as well as weekend and statutory holiday (WASH) court bail matters, once the new Toronto courthouse opens in 2022.

Gowling WLG advised IO and the MAG with a team that included Lindsay Wong, Merie-Anne Beavis, Jessica Ho-Wo-Cheong and Sean Whiting.

