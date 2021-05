ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Le 5 mai dernier, Éric Caire, ministre délégué à la Transformation numérique gouvernementale et ministre responsable de l'Accès à l'information et de la Protection des renseignements personnels, a déposé le Projet de loi n° 95 , Loi modifiant la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement et d'autres dispositions législatives (« projet de loi n° 95 ») à l'Assemblée nationale du Québec.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Canada

Anti-Maskers: BC Human Rights Tribunal Addresses Mandatory Mask Complaints Miller Titerle + Company "The Code does not protect people who refuse to wear a mask as a matter of personal preference, because they believe wearing a mask is "pointless"...

Mandatory Mask Policies And Human Rights Pallett Valo LLP The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario (the "Tribunal") recently released a decision regarding a municipal by-law requiring businesses to implement mask policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anti-Money Laundering In Canada: A Guide To The June 1, 2021 Changes Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP As new technology introduces new means of transferring funds and generates unprecedented volumes of transactions globally, regulators are watching closely as opportunities for illicit transactions also emerge.

Injunction Test Reconsidered: Rare Five-Member Panel Of Alberta Court Of Appeal Clarifies Test For Injunctions That Challenge Legislation Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP On April 3, 2021, a rare five-member panel of the Alberta Court of Appeal (ABCA) issued its decision in AC and JF v Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta (the Decision).

Mergers & Acquisitions: From Bay Street To Main Street Fasken On March 24, 2021, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry announced updates to the Guidelines of the National Security Review of Investments under the Investment Canada Act.