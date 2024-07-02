Cap Introduced For Family Reunification Applications In Quebec

Quebec's Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration has implemented, for the first time, a cap on the number of family reunification permanent residence applications it will accept for processing. From June 26, 2024, through June 25, 2026, Quebec will accept a maximum of 13,000 applications from Canadian nationals and permanent residents to sponsor eligible family members for permanent residence in Quebec, which includes a maximum of 10,400 applications for sponsorship of spouses, common-law partners, and dependent children age 18 or over and a maximum of 2,600 applications for sponsorship of fathers, mothers, grandfathers, grandmothers or other eligible relatives. Once the cap is reached, the Ministry will make a public announcement and stop accepting applications. The cap does not apply to applications submitted by sponsors on behalf of unmarried, dependent children under the age of 18; minor children the sponsor seeks to adopt; orphaned, minor children of the sponsor's brother, sister, nephew, niece, grandson, or granddaughter; or adult children who are dependent on a parent due to a disability. Applications where sponsors are adding a dependent of a sponsored family member already covered by a pending application are also exempt from the cap. The measure is likely intended to alleviate the pressures of immigration growth on the housing market.

