Canadian Immigration Update: Alberta Advantage Immigration Program Update

The Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) is a provincial economic immigration initiative that nominates individuals for permanent residence in Alberta. The program is administered jointly by the Alberta provincial government and the federal government.

The demand for immigration to Alberta significantly exceeds the province's nomination allocations received from the federal government each year. Consequently, the AAIP has implemented new guidelines for the Alberta Opportunity Stream, Rural Renewal Stream and Accelerated Tech Pathway. These guidelines are similar to those already in place for the Tourism and Hospitality Stream.

Beginning on June 11, 2024, the following streams and pathways will implement a new approach, accepting applications monthly only on the specified dates:

Alberta Opportunity Stream

Rural Renewal Stream

Accelerated Tech Pathway

Tourism and Hospitality Stream

Following are the specified dates:

June 11

July 9

August 13

September 10

October 8

November 5

December 10

Once the monthly application target for a stream or pathway is met, no further applications will be accepted until the next scheduled date.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

