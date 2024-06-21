ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Canadian Immigration Update: Alberta Advantage Immigration Program Update

Canada Immigration
The Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) is a provincial economic immigration initiative that nominates individuals for permanent residence in Alberta. The program is administered jointly by the Alberta provincial government and the federal government.

The demand for immigration to Alberta significantly exceeds the province's nomination allocations received from the federal government each year. Consequently, the AAIP has implemented new guidelines for the Alberta Opportunity Stream, Rural Renewal Stream and Accelerated Tech Pathway. These guidelines are similar to those already in place for the Tourism and Hospitality Stream.

Beginning on June 11, 2024, the following streams and pathways will implement a new approach, accepting applications monthly only on the specified dates:

  • Alberta Opportunity Stream
  • Rural Renewal Stream
  • Accelerated Tech Pathway
  • Tourism and Hospitality Stream

Following are the specified dates:

  • June 11
  • July 9
  • August 13
  • September 10
  • October 8
  • November 5
  • December 10

Once the monthly application target for a stream or pathway is met, no further applications will be accepted until the next scheduled date.

