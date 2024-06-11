Possible Canada Border Services Agency Strike Looms

As the deadline for a potential strike by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) approaches, the Canadian government and the union representing border services workers are locked in negotiation.

The Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat has expressed disappointment over PSAC's threat of job action, which could begin as early as 4 p.m. E.T. today if demands are not met. The federal government insists on the importance of resolving issues quickly at the bargaining table, emphasizing the need for movement on both sides to reach an agreement.

The Border Services Group, comprising about 11,000 positions, is at the heart of this dispute. While the group is set to be in a legal strike position, 90% of the front-line officers are considered essential and are expected to maintain uninterrupted border services. Although that is the case, it is very possible travellers will see delays at ports of entry. This can result in longer processing times for immigration applications made at the port, along with service interruptions. Travellers looking to secure status at a Canadian port of entry should exercise caution should the strike occur.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has warned of disciplinary action against any illegal job action, underscoring the critical nature of their roles in managing the inspection and control of people and goods entering Canada.

The potential strike action has raised concerns among various stakeholders, including trade organizations and businesses that rely on cross-border goods and services. The Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), which is affiliated with PSAC, has set a 4 p.m. deadline for a deal. After this deadline, job action could include measures like "work to rule" and disruption of border operations.

In turn, the CBSA has reminded employees of their obligations under the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations Act, which prohibits intentional slowdowns in border processing.

As negotiations continue, the potential impact of a strike on the Canadian economy is large. Stakeholders from the automotive sector to local businesses fear the repercussions of delayed cross-border traffic. The situation remains fluid, with all eyes on the clock as the deadline approaches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.