Alberta Opportunity Stream Applications Temporarily Suspended

Update June 6, 2024: The Alberta Opportunity Stream will resume accepting applications on June 11, 2024, under the newly released processing guidelines.

The government of Canada has temporarily suspended the acceptance of new provincial nomination applications under the Alberta Opportunity Stream of the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) until further notice. AAIP will continue to process Alberta Opportunity Stream applications submitted before February 15, 2024, but will not accept draft applications in the AAIP portal that were not submitted before this date, including those pending final fee payment. According to the AAIP, the pause will enable the program to address its current backlog and prioritize nominations for candidates in shortage occupations such as healthcare, technology, construction, agriculture, tourism, hospitality, and other in-demand sectors. We will report on relevant developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.