New Application Guidelines For Certain Streams In Alberta

The government of Canada has announced new processing guidelines for four streams under the Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP): the Alberta Opportunity Stream (which will resume on June 11 after a temporary suspension since February 2024), the Rural Renewal Stream, the Accelerated Tech Pathway, and the Tourism and Hospitality Stream. Starting June 11, 2024, the AAIP will no longer process applications submitted to these programs on a "first-in, first-out" basis (where applications submitted earliest are adjudicated first). Instead, the government will accept a targeted number of applications each month, starting on specific dates as listed here. Once an application target is reached, AAIP will not accept further applications for that stream until the next date. The measure is intended to address the program's current backlog of provincial permanent residence nominations. The eligibility criteria for these streams under the AAIP remain unchanged.

