ARTICLE
31 May 2024

Hours Of Operation For Immigration Services Reduced At Pacific Region Border Crossings

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
The Canada Border Services Agency has reduced the hours of immigration services at the Pacific Region ports of entry (Abbotsford-Huntingdon, Aldergrove, Boundary Bay, Douglas and Pacific Highway).
Canada Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Canada Border Services Agency has reduced the hours of immigration services at the Pacific Region ports of entry (Abbotsford-Huntingdon, Aldergrove, Boundary Bay, Douglas and Pacific Highway). The new hours of operation for each port of entry can be found here. Previously, immigration services (such as for temporary residents of Canada who leave Canada and re-enter within 24 hours to receive immigration services at the port of entry - commonly called flag-poling) at these ports of entry were available 24/7. Travelers seeking immigration services at these ports of entry, including applying for a work or study permit or extending their temporary resident status, among others, are encouraged to plan ahead and may also be eligible to submit their applications online instead. Contact your immigration professional for case-specific advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More