30 May 2024

Canadian Immigration Update: NEW Canadian Legislation For Citizenship By Descent

On May 23, 2024, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, introduced groundbreaking legislation to extend Canadian citizenship by descent beyond the first generation. This inclusive approach aims to uphold the value of Canadian citizenship while recognizing the global mobility of Canadian families.

Key provisions of this legislation include:

  • Extending access to a direct grant of citizenship to children born abroad and adopted by a Canadian parent, beyond the first generation.
  • Restoring citizenship to "Lost Canadians," their descendants, and anyone born abroad to a Canadian parent in the second or later generations before this legislation takes effect.
  • Automatically conferring Canadian citizenship to individuals born abroad to a Canadian parent who was also born abroad prior to the legislation's enactment.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in recognizing and supporting the diverse and dynamic nature of Canadian families worldwide.

