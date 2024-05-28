ARTICLE
28 May 2024

Temporary Immigration Measures Introduced For Individuals From Haiti

The government of Canada has announced new temporary immigration measures to support eligible family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have left Haiti...
The government of Canada has announced new temporary immigration measures to support eligible family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who have left Haiti, as well as Haitian nationals in Canada who are unable to return home. Effective immediately, Haitian nationals and family members of Canadian citizens and permanent residents who left Haiti on or after March 1, 2024, arrived in Canada on or before April 26, 2024, and are currently temporary residents in Canada, can apply for a study permit, open work permit, or status extension at no cost. This includes foreign national family members, regardless of nationality, who arrived in Canada as temporary residents through assisted departures out of Haiti. Additional information and eligibility criteria can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

