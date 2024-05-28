New Immigration Pilots For Rural And Francophone Minority Communities Forthcoming

Update May 22, 2024: IRCC has opened the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot for applications. Interested organizations must apply online using a dedicated IRCC questionnaire, by July 2, 2024. IRCC will then select up to 15 communities to participate in the pilots based on their economic needs and the availability of services and programs to assist newcomers, among other criteria.

March 6, 2024: Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced it will open new immigration pilot programs for rural and Francophone minority communities sometime between September and November 2024. The Rural Community Immigration Pilot will offer a permanent residence pathway for foreign nationals who can help address critical labor shortages and live long-term in small rural communities in Canada. The Francophone Community Immigration Pilot will focus on increasing the number of French-speaking foreign nationals settling in Francophone minority communities outside of Quebec, building on the Canadian government's target plans for French-speaking immigrants outlined in the 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan. IRCC will open the application process for both pilots soon between March and May 2024 to select communities that will participate in the pilot programs. Additional details on the eligibility criteria and the application process are forthcoming. Furthermore, IRCC also announced that it is working toward establishing the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot Program (a community-driven program to help rural and northern communities attract, integrate and retain foreign skilled workers to meet that area's labor market needs) as a permanent immigration program in Canada.

