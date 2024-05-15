ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Canada's Self-Employed Persons Permanent Resident Program Paused Until January 2027

IRCC has announced that it will be pausing intake for the Self-Employed Persons PR Program until January 2027, to reduce backlogs.
Canada Immigration
IRCC has announced that it will be pausing intake for the Self-Employed Persons PR Program until January 2027, to reduce backlogs.

The Self-Employed Persons Program provides a potential pathway to permanent residence for people with experience in art, culture, or athletics and who will make significant contributions to the cultural or athletic life of Canada.

Processing times had increased to over four years due to an increase in applications.

IRCC hopes to clear up the backlog and finalize existing applications during the pause. IRCC will also take this time to review and revise this category.

