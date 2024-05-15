Canada To Increase Off-Campus Work Hours For International Students This Fall

As of May 1, 2024, Canada ended its temporary waiver of the 20-hour-per-week limit on the number of hours that international students are allowed to work during academic sessions.

However, the Minister of Immigration recently announced that in the fall of 2024, the number of hours international students may work off-campus during academic sessions will be increased from 20 to 24 hours per week. Further details will be provided in due course.

The increase to 24 hours per week will represent three 8-hour shifts. Minister Marc Miller stated that these changes are intended to prioritize studies while offering students the opportunity for financial support.

International students on a regularly scheduled academic break can work unlimited hours.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada's guideline on the off-campus work regime provides further information on eligibility and allowable hours of work.

Employer takeaways

Employers must verify eligibility and work-hour compliance for international students working for them.

Employers currently employing international students under the off-campus work regime must only allow them to work up to 20 hours per week if the student is working during an academic session. Once an official date is confirmed in the fall, employers will be able to increase work hours up to 24 hours per week during academic sessions.

Employers are required under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to exercise due diligence to ensure that they do not allow foreign nationals to engage in unauthorized work.

