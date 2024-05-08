On April 29, 2024, The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that effective the fall semester 2024, international students holding a valid study permit will be permitted to work up to 24 hours per week off campus during the school term. The current policy permits international students to work up to only 20 hours per week off campus during the school term.

This change is designed to not only help students gain work experience and offset expenses, but also to address ongoing Canadian labour shortage needs.

The policy permitting international students to work unlimited hours during a scheduled academic break, such as during the summer session or other school holidays, remains unchanged.

