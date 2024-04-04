The Ministry of Municipal Affairs of British Columbia will roll out updates to the British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program ("BC PNP") in early 2025.

The updates will be aimed at establishing clearer pathways for international workers in the Province of British Columbia.

More specifically, among the updates, the BC PNP is replacing the existing International Graduate and International Post-Graduate streams with a program tailored to recent graduates or candidates with varying degrees including a Bachelor's Degree, Master's Degree and Doctorate, and professional experience. Language proficiency requirements will also become more stringent across all of the BC PNP.

We will provide more detailed information on the updates when released.

