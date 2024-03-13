Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada ("IRCC") has announced that the Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot ("RNIP") program has been extended until July 31, 2024, representing a further extension of six months of the RNIP program.

This extension enables designated local communities to recommend RNIP candidates to Canadian permanent residency.

Once an RNIP recommendation letter is issued, candidates will then have until August 31, 2024 to submit a complete permanent residence application to IRCC.

About the RNIP Program

The RNIP program is designed to facilitate the pathway to permanent residence for skilled foreign workers who want to work and live in one of the following communities:

North Bay, Ontario

Sudbury, Ontario

Timmins, Ontario

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Brandon, Manitoba

Altona/Rhineland, Manitoba

Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan

Claresholm, Alberta

Vernon, B.C.

West Kootenay (Trail, Castlegar, Rossland and Nelson), B.C.

