The Alberta Advantage Immigration Program (AAIP) is Alberta's economic permanent residency program. AAIP recently announced the following changes to its program.

Temporary pause on Alberta Opportunity Stream as of February 15, 2024

Until further notice, the AAIP has temporarily suspended application intake under the Alberta Opportunity Stream.

AAIP advised that the intention of the pause is to give the province time to address current inventory issues and focus on priorities including addressing the current labour shortage in health care, technology, construction, agriculture, tourism and hospitality and other in-demand industries. The province will continue to evaluate and assess all applications under the Alberta Opportunity Stream submitted before February 15.

AAIP has also stated that it will take the necessary steps to manage future application volumes to align with program priorities and maintain reasonable standards of service across AAIP streams.

Launch of new AAIP stream targeting tourism and hospitality industry

In response to labour shortages involving tourism and hospitality in Alberta, on March 1, 2024, AAIP is launching the Tourism and Hospitality Stream.

The limited number of applications accepted under this new stream will have priority processing. The AAIP aims to attract and retain a skilled workforce particularly in the province's tourism and hospitality industry in support of the growth of Alberta's economy.

To qualify for this category, candidates must meet the following criteria:

Have worked in the industry for at least six months.

Have a valid full-time, non-seasonal job offer from an approved employer in the appropriate industry.

Already be established in Alberta.

View the AAIP website for additional details on its existing and upcoming programs.

