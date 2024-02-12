The Canada – India relations are heating up and as of October 20th, India removed 41 Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents. This mass expulsion will impact the services offerings to those in India though the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirmed they will continue to accept and process applications from India. However, certain application requirements will need to be completed locally or on-site in a secure environment. As a result, the reduction in the size of the IRCC team will affect service standards for residents of India.

Therefore, we can expect to see delays for applications being processed within India.

