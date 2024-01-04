Residency Requirements to Maintain Canadian Permanent Resident Status

If you are seeking to maintain your permanent resident status in Canada, you must meet the residency requirements set by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). As a general rule, to keep your permanent resident status, you must have been in Canada for at least730 daysover the course of the last five (5) year period. It is important to note that these 730 days do not need to be continuous. A permanent resident is generally free to leave and enter Canada at any time with a valid permanent residence card. Most permanent resident cards expire after five years.

There are some exceptions in relation to this residency requirement, as some of the time you spend outside of Canada may count towards your permanent resident status. The following are three exceptions to the permanent residency requirement:

You are sent to work outside of Canada full-time by a Canadian employer with the expectation that you will return and resume your employment in Canada You accompany your spouse, common-law partner or parent who is a permanent resident and who is sent to work full-time outside Canada by a Canadian employer with the expectation that they will return and resume their employment in Canada. You live outside of Canada with your spouse, common-law partner or parent who is a Canadian citizen.

If you meet any of the above-noted exceptions, the time spent in a foreign country during these activities may be credited as time spent in Canada, towards the 730-day requirement. These exceptions only apply to maintaining your permanent resident status.

Residency Requirements to Apply for Canadian Citizenship

When applying for Canadian citizenship, you must meet distinct residency requirements, in addition to the other eligibility criteria as outlined by Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). To meet the residency requirements for citizenship, you must have been physically present in Canada, as a permanent resident, for at least 1095 days in the preceding five (5) years from the date you sign the application.

There are two (2) counting exceptions that may allow for time spent outside of Canada, or time spent in Canada prior to becoming a permanent resident, to be credited toward the 1095-day citizenship requirement. The following exceptions are only applicable to citizenship applications:

You are legally in Canada as a "temporary resident" or a "protected person" You are outside of Canada as a Crown servant or are accompanying a family member who is a crown servant.

It is important to note that each day spent in Canada as a temporary resident or protected person only counts as one-half day when calculating the number of days for your citizenship application, to a maximum of 365 days. For example, if you were a student legally studying at a Canadian university for 500 days (i.e. a temporary resident), only 250 of those days would be credited as time spent in Canada for your application. Furthermore, if you studied in Canada for 800 days, you would only be credited with 365 days, as this is the maximum number of days that can be credited as a temporary resident or protected person.

Time That Does Not Count Towards Any Residency Requirements

If you are incarcerated, under a probation order, a paroled inmate, or illegally present in Canada (i.e overstaying your visa), this time will not count towards any of the above-noted residency requirements.

Failing to Meet the Residency Requirements

A failure to meet the residency requirements does not automatically result in the loss of your permanent residence status. Even if your permanent resident card expires, you do not lose your status. Permanent resident status can only be lost in certain circumstances, such as voluntarily renouncing your status or having a removal order made against you.

If you wish to maintain your permanent residence status but have not met the residency requirements in the preceding five (5) years, you have the option of waiting to apply until you meet the above-noted criteria. However, during the time that your permanent resident card is expired, it is not advisable to travel outside of Canada. If you are outside of Canada when your permanent resident card expires, you will need to apply for a "Permanent Resident Travel Document", which may delay your return to Canada. In any event, you must be in Canada to apply for a new PR card.

Likewise, if you are seeking to become a Canadian citizen and have not met the residency requirements in the previous five (5) years, you can simply wait to apply until you have met the 1095-day requirement in the preceding five (5) years from your application date.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.