Parmi les nombreuses mises à jour pour le mois de novembre 2023, nous en avons sélectionné quelques-unes susceptibles d'impacter les demandes auxquelles nos clients sont exposés. Notre sélection comprend des mises à jour du ministère de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration (MIFI), incluant la publication de la réforme du Règlement sur l'immigration au Québec ainsi que des mises à jour d'Immigration, Réfugiés et Citoyenneté Canada (IRCC) et d'Emploi Développement et Social Canada (EDSC).

