Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

Senate / Sénat

Referenced on first reading only
S-1001 An Act to amalgamate The Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Ottawa and The Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation for the Diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall, in Ontario, Canada


Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 08, 2023:

Criminal Code

SOR/2023-233 Order Amending the Order Declaring an Amnesty Period (2020)


Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act (An Act to amend the)

SI/2023-65 Order Fixing February 1, 2024 as the Day on Which Certain Provisions of An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act Come into Force


Financial Administration Act

SI/2023-67 Supplemental Benefits Received by Three Governor in Council Appointees Within the Department of Employment and Social Development Remission Order


Motor Vehicle Safety Act

SOR/2023-222 Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Vehicle Exemptions)


Special Economic Measures Act

SOR/2023-220 Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
SOR/2023-228 Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations — Regulations Amending the


Species at Risk Act

SOR/2023-221 Critical Habitat of the Atlantic Mud-piddock (Barnea truncata) Order
SI 2023-66 Assessment Done Pursuant to Subsection 23(1) of the Act — Order Acknowledging Receipt of the


United Nations Act

SOR/2023-219 Regulations Amending the Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions on Iran


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

Canada Labour Code

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

  • Canadian Navigable Waters Act Fees Regulations

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Regulations Repealing the Secondary Lead Smelter Release Regulations

Food and Drugs Act
Excise Act, 2001
Pest Control Products Act
Safe Food for Canadians Act
Cannabis Act

  • Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Food Additives and Compositional Standards, Microbiological Criteria and Methods of Analysis for Food

Proclamations / Proclamations

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021, c 23

  • The following provisions in force on the following dates:
    • Sections 11, 28 to 44, 49 and 51, subsection 62‍(2) and sections 64 to 98 and 101 to 108 of the Retail Payment Activities Act, as enacted by section 177 of the Act, in force November 1, 2024 (PC 2023-1105)
    • Sections 180 and 181 of the Act in force November 1, 2024 (PC 2023-1105)
    • Section 23 of the Retail Payment Activities Act, as enacted by section 177 of the Act, in force November 16, 2024 (PC 2023-1105)
    • Sections 17 to 22, 24 to 27, 45 to 48, 50 and 52 to 60 of the Retail Payment Activities Act, as enacted by section 177 of the Act, in force September 8, 2025 (PC 2023-1105)

Royal Assents / Sanctions royales

October 26, 2023

  • Bill S-222, An Act to amend the Department of Public Works and Government Services Act (use of wood) — Chapter No. 27
  • Bill S-12, An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act — Chapter No. 28

November 02, 2023

  • Bill C-42, An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts — Chapter No. 29

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

  • Publication after assessment of 13 substances in the Titanium-containing Substances Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
  • Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality – Microbiological Pathogens and Biological Hazards

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

  • Notice of intent to control the derivatives and analogues of the fentanyl precursor 4-piperidone and its salts under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Radiocommunication Act

  • Notice No. SMSE-011-23 — Release of RSS-252, Issue 2

Pilotage Act

  • Interim Order No. 2 Respecting the Summerside Compulsory Pilotage Area
  • Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Placentia Bay Compulsory Pilotage Area

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

  • Canadian Transit Company (The) — Annual meeting

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

Special Import Measures Act

  • Wind towers — Decisions

Canada Energy Regulator

  • Application to Export Electricity to the United States — Oiko Energy Inc

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

  • Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-012
  • Expiry review of finding — Sucker rods

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions

NAFTA Secretariat

  • Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Fabricated structural steel from Canada
  • Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Fabricated structural steel from Canada, China and Mexico

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Income Tax Act

  • Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 140685751RR0001]

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

  • Decisions
  • Part 1 applications
  • Regulatory policies

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

Copyright Board

  • SOCAN Tariff 22.B — Commercial Radio and Satellite Radio (2007-2018)
  • SOCAN Tariff 22.C — Other Audio Websites (2007-2018)

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Copyright Board

  • SOCAN Tariff 13.A — Public Conveyances — Aircraft (2023-2025)
  • SOCAN Tariff 13.B — Public Conveyances — Passenger Ships (2023-2025)
  • SOCAN Tariff 13.C — Public Conveyances — Railroad Trains, Buses and Other Public Conveyances, Excluding Aircraft and Passenger Ships (2023-2025)

Alberta / Alberta

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
1 Alberta Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act, 2023
2 Alberta Pension Protection Act
3 Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2023
4 Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
5 Public Sector Employers Amendment Act, 2023
6 Public Health Amendment Act, 2023
7 Engineering and Geoscience Professions Amendment Act, 2023


Proclamations / Proclamations

Alberta King's Printer

Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22

  • Subsections 3(b), 4, 6, 9, 10, 14, 21, 22, 44 and 46(f) in force November 8, 2023 (OIC 186/2023)

Notices / Avis

Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2023:

Securities Act

  • Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rules (General)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
40 School Amendment Act, 2023
41 Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
42 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023
43 Money Judgment Enforcement Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions Act
44 Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023
45 Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 4), 2023
46 Housing Statutes (Development Financing) Amendment Act, 2023


Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 31, 2023:

Assessment Act

BC Reg 226/2023 Amends BC Reg 438/81 — Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation


Land Owner Transparency Act

BC Reg 228/2023 Amends BC Reg 250/2020 — Land Owner Transparency Regulation


British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 7, 2023:

Court Rules Act

BC Reg 232/2023 Amends BC Reg 219/2023


Provincial Sales Tax Act

BC Reg 233/2023 Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation


Utilities Commission Act

BC Reg 230/2023 Amends BC Reg 263/2021 — Shulus Exemption Regulation


Proclamations / Proclamations

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 31, 2023:

Land Owner Transparency Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 6

  • Act in force November 20, 2023 (BC Reg 228/2023)

Royal Assents

October 26, 2023

  • Bill 27, Money Judgment Enforcement Act — Chapter No. 29
  • Bill 32, Provincial Symbols and Honours Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023 — Chapter No. 31
  • Bill 35, Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act — Chapter No. 32
  • Bill 36, Police Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 30

Manitoba / Manitoba

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
1 An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right
2 An Act to Repeal the Beverage Containers Act
3 An Act Respecting the Fisheries Bargaining Act and the Industrial Relations Act
4 An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Liquor Corporation Act
5 An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act
6 An Act to Amend the Clean Environment Act
7 An Act to Amend the Trespass Act
8 An Act to Amend the Private Investigators and Security Services Act
9 An Act Respecting Child and Youth Well-Being
10 An Act to Amend the Electricity Act
11 An Act to Amend the Fish and Wildlife Act
12 An Act Respecting Trespass on Agricultural Lands
13 An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act
14 An Act to Amend the Police Act
15 An Act to Amend the Assessment Act


Notices / Avis

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 1, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

  • Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds ("Proposed Amendments").

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
54 An Act Respecting Towns and Local Service Districts
56 An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015 No. 2
58 An Act Respecting Quarry Resources in the Province
59 An Act to Amend the Mineral Act
60 An Act to Amend the House of Assembly Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act


Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Revenue Administration Act

NLR 80/23 Revenue Administration Regulations (Amendment)

Pharmacy Act, 2012

NLR 81/23 Administration of Drug Therapy by Inhalation or Injection Regulations (Amendment)


Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act, SNL 2019, c I-18.1

  • Act in force November 2, 2023 (NLR 82/23)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
90 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 5
91 An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No.2
92 An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No. 3
93 Practice of Engineering, Geoscience and Applied Science Technology Act
94 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023
97 An Act to Postpone Polling Day for the 2023 General Election
98 An Act to Amend the Emergency Management Act


Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

Medical Profession Act

NWT Reg R-072-2023 Medical Profession Regulations, amendment


Summary Conviction Procedures Act

NWT Reg R-089-2023 Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment


Nursing Profession Act

NWT Reg R-092-2023 Nursing Profession Regulations, repeal


Safety Act

NWT Reg R-094-2023 Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment


Employment Standards Act

NWT Reg R-096-2023 Employment Standards Regulations, amendment


Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

Nursing Profession Act, SNWT 2023, c 32

  • Act in force November 1, 2023. (SI-005-2023)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
320 Tourist Accommodations Registration Act (amended)
321 Conseil scolaire acadien provincial Act Loi sur le Conseil scolaire acadien provincial
322 Opioid Damages and Health-care Costs Recovery Act (amended)
323 Regulated Health Professions Act
327 Motor Vehicle Act (amended)
329 Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended) and Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality Act (amended)
332 Workers' Compensation Act (amended)
334 Health Services and Insurance Act (amended)
337 Electricity Act (amended)
339 Financial Measures (Fall 2023) Act
340 Municipal Reform (2023) Act
351 Bethel Presbyterian Church, Sydney Act (amended)


Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 3, 2023:

Apprenticeship and Trade Qualifications Act

NS Reg 189/2023 Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations — amendment


Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 185/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 188/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
NS Reg 190/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)


Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

Property Assessment and Taxation Act

Nu Reg R-025-2023 Property Assessment Regulations, amendment


Public Health Act

Nu Reg R-027-2023 Public Health Administrative Regulations, amendment
Nu Reg R-029-2023 Eating and Drinking Places Regulations, amendment
Nu Reg R-030-2023 Camp Sanitation Regulations, amendment
Nu Reg R-031-2023 Public Water Supply Regulations, amendment
Nu Reg R-032-2023 Food Safety Regulations


Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Northern Employee Benefits Services Pension Plan Act, S Nu 2023, c 6

  • Act in force September 30, 2023 (R-026-2023)

Public Health Act, S Nu 2016, c 13

  • Subsection 50(5) comes into force on the first day of the seventh month following the day this order is registered by the Chief Legislative Counsel under the Legislation Act (Registered with the Chief Legislative Counsel 2023-10-18) (R-028-2023)

Mental Health Act, S Nu 2021, c 19

  • Section 1, subsection 2(1), sections 64 and 65, subsections 78(2), (3), and (4), section 82 and section 89 in force October 24, 2023 (R-033-2023)

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
146 An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes

Regulations / Règlements

Development Corporations Act

O Reg 333/23 Ontario Infrastructure Bank


Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 334/23 General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 331/23 Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22


Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 336/23 General, amending O Reg 275/94


Professional Engineers Act

O Reg 332/23 General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990


Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

November 3, 2023
Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes (Nov-Dec 2023) — Comments by December 18, 2023

Electricity Act, 1998

November 2, 2023
Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments Related to the Treatment of Corporate Power Purchase Agreements — Comments by December 17, 2023

Orders In Council

St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 1

  • Section 13, which amends the St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023, in force November 2, 2023 (OIC 1533/2023)

Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement

  • Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement (OIC 1535/2023)

Royal Assents

October 26, 2023

  • Bill 65, Honouring Our Veterans Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 14
  • Bill 79, Working for Workers Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 15
  • Bill Pr21, 1105954 Ontario Limited Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr14
  • Bill Pr22, League Technique Inc. Act, 2023. — Chapter No. Pr15
  • Bill Pr23, Ice Hockey Resources Ltd. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr16
  • Bill Pr24, Parrington's Food Market Limited Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr17

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement
37 Loi sur le commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants
38 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement et d'autres dispositions législatives


Bills

Referenced on first reading only
37 An Act respecting the Commissioner for Children's Well-Being and Rights
38 An Act to amend the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises and other legislative provisions.


Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:

Loi sur l'administration financière

Décret 1528-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits d'épargne


Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Décret 1544-2023 Règlement sur les politiques de confidentialité des organismes publics recueillant des renseignements personnels par un moyen technologique


Loi sur l'immigration au Québec

Décret 1570-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'immigration au Québec


Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

Décret 1580-2023 Financement du Secrétariat du bingo pour la période du 1er avril 2023 au 31 mars 2024


Code de procédure civile

Décret 1598-2023 Règlement sur la médiation et l'arbitrage des demandes relatives à des petites créances
Décret 1599-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation familiale


Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:

Financial Administration Act

OC 1528-2023 Regulation amending Regulation respecting savings products


Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

OC 1544-2023 Regulation respecting the confidentiality policies of public bodies that collect personal information through technological means


Québec Immigration Act

OC 1570-2023 Regulation to amend the Québec Immigration Regulation


Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

OC 1580-2023 Financing of the Secrétariat du bingo for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024


Code of Civil Procedure

OC 1598-2023 Regulation respecting the mediation and arbitration of small claims
OC 1599-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting family mediation


Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des résidences privées pour aînés

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie
  • Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les systèmes de loterie

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:

Loi sur Hydro-Québec

  • Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les tarifs d'utilisation du service public de recharge rapide pour véhicules électriques

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:

Act respecting health services and social services

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of private seniors' residences

Health Insurance Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

  • Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Regulation
  • Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Rules

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:

Hydro-Québec Act

  • Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the rates for using the public fast-charging service for electric vehicles

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:

Loi sur l'immigration au Québec

AM 2023-002 Règlement modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'immigration — Arrêté numéro 2023-002 de la ministre de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration


Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:

Québec Immigration Act

MO 2023-002 Regulation to amend various provisions relating to immigration — Order 2023-002 of the Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration


Sanctions

27 octobre 2023

  • Loi nº 17, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif — Chapitre nº 24

2 novembre 2023

  • Loi nº 36, Loi sur le recouvrement du coût des soins de santé et des dommages-intérêts liés aux opioïdes — Chapitre nº 25

Assents

October 27, 2023

  • Bill 17, An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden — Chapter No. 24

November 2, 2023

  • Bill 36, Opioid-related Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act — Chapter No. 25

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:

Projet de loi n° 498, Loi proclamant la Journée nationale de la promotion de la santé mentale positive (2022, chapitre 7)

  • Erratum [Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mai 2022, 154e année, n° 20, p. 2753]

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:

Bill 498, An Act to proclaim the National Day for the Promotion of Positive Mental Health (2022, chapter 7)

  • Erratum [Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 18 May 2022, Vol. 154, No. 20, page 1381]

Notice of adoption Code of Civil Procedure
Superior Court of Québec

  • Erratum [English version of the Gazette only - Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023, Volume 155, No. 28, page 1787]

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only
138 An Act to amend The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013
139 An Act respecting Remembrance Day and Observing a period of Remembrance in Saskatchewan
140 An Act to repeal miscellaneous Public and Private Statutes
141 An Act to amend the Statute Law
142 An Act to amend certain Statutes respecting the Locating of Utility Lines
143 An Act to amend The Child Care Act, 2014
144 An Act to amend The Police Act, 1990
145 An Act to amend The Funeral and Cremation Services Act
146 An Act to make consequential amendments resulting from the enactment of The King's Bench Act


Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 27, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

  • Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

