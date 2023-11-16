Legislation for the period 10/26 to 11/08

Senate / Sénat

Canada Gazette, Part II, November 08, 2023:

Criminal Code



Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act (An Act to amend the)



Financial Administration Act



Motor Vehicle Safety Act



Special Economic Measures Act



Species at Risk Act



United Nations Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

Canada Labour Code

Canadian Navigable Waters Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Food and Drugs Act

Excise Act, 2001

Pest Control Products Act

Safe Food for Canadians Act

Cannabis Act

Orders In Council

Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021, c 23

October 26, 2023

November 02, 2023

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Radiocommunication Act

Pilotage Act

Special Import Measures Act

Canada Energy Regulator

Income Tax Act

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

NAFTA Secretariat

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Income Tax Act

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:

Copyright Board

Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:

Copyright Board

Alberta King's Printer

Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22

Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2023:

Securities Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 31, 2023:

Assessment Act



Land Owner Transparency Act



British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 7, 2023:

Court Rules Act



Provincial Sales Tax Act



Utilities Commission Act

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 31, 2023:

Land Owner Transparency Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 6

October 26, 2023

New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 1, 2023:

Financial and Consumer Services Commission

Notice and Request for Comments

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 54 An Act Respecting Towns and Local Service Districts 56 An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015 No. 2 58 An Act Respecting Quarry Resources in the Province 59 An Act to Amend the Mineral Act 60 An Act to Amend the House of Assembly Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act



Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Revenue Administration Act

NLR 80/23 Revenue Administration Regulations (Amendment)

Pharmacy Act, 2012

NLR 81/23 Administration of Drug Therapy by Inhalation or Injection Regulations (Amendment)



Proclamations / Proclamations

Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations

Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act, SNL 2019, c I-18.1

Act in force November 2, 2023 (NLR 82/23)

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 90 An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 5 91 An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No.2 92 An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No. 3 93 Practice of Engineering, Geoscience and Applied Science Technology Act 94 Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023 97 An Act to Postpone Polling Day for the 2023 General Election 98 An Act to Amend the Emergency Management Act



Regulations / Règlements

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

Medical Profession Act

NWT Reg R-072-2023 Medical Profession Regulations, amendment



Summary Conviction Procedures Act

NWT Reg R-089-2023 Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment



Nursing Profession Act

NWT Reg R-092-2023 Nursing Profession Regulations, repeal



Safety Act

NWT Reg R-094-2023 Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment



Employment Standards Act

NWT Reg R-096-2023 Employment Standards Regulations, amendment



Proclamations / Proclamations

Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

Nursing Profession Act, SNWT 2023, c 32

Act in force November 1, 2023. (SI-005-2023)

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 320 Tourist Accommodations Registration Act (amended) 321 Conseil scolaire acadien provincial Act Loi sur le Conseil scolaire acadien provincial 322 Opioid Damages and Health-care Costs Recovery Act (amended) 323 Regulated Health Professions Act 327 Motor Vehicle Act (amended) 329 Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended) and Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality Act (amended) 332 Workers' Compensation Act (amended) 334 Health Services and Insurance Act (amended) 337 Electricity Act (amended) 339 Financial Measures (Fall 2023) Act 340 Municipal Reform (2023) Act 351 Bethel Presbyterian Church, Sydney Act (amended)



Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 3, 2023:

Apprenticeship and Trade Qualifications Act

NS Reg 189/2023 Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations — amendment



Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 185/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 188/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 190/2023 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)



Nunavut / Nunavut

Regulations / Règlements

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

Property Assessment and Taxation Act

Nu Reg R-025-2023 Property Assessment Regulations, amendment



Public Health Act

Nu Reg R-027-2023 Public Health Administrative Regulations, amendment Nu Reg R-029-2023 Eating and Drinking Places Regulations, amendment Nu Reg R-030-2023 Camp Sanitation Regulations, amendment Nu Reg R-031-2023 Public Water Supply Regulations, amendment Nu Reg R-032-2023 Food Safety Regulations



Proclamations / Proclamations

Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:

An Act to Amend the Northern Employee Benefits Services Pension Plan Act, S Nu 2023, c 6

Act in force September 30, 2023 (R-026-2023)

Public Health Act, S Nu 2016, c 13

Subsection 50(5) comes into force on the first day of the seventh month following the day this order is registered by the Chief Legislative Counsel under the Legislation Act (Registered with the Chief Legislative Counsel 2023-10-18) (R-028-2023)

Mental Health Act, S Nu 2021, c 19

Section 1, subsection 2(1), sections 64 and 65, subsections 78(2), (3), and (4), section 82 and section 89 in force October 24, 2023 (R-033-2023)

Ontario / Ontario

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 146 An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes

Regulations / Règlements

Development Corporations Act

O Reg 333/23 Ontario Infrastructure Bank



Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

O Reg 334/23 General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990

Municipal Act, 2001

O Reg 331/23 Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22



Nursing Act, 1991

O Reg 336/23 General, amending O Reg 275/94



Professional Engineers Act

O Reg 332/23 General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990



Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Building Code Act, 1992

November 3, 2023

Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes (Nov-Dec 2023) — Comments by December 18, 2023

Electricity Act, 1998

November 2, 2023

Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments Related to the Treatment of Corporate Power Purchase Agreements — Comments by December 17, 2023

Orders In Council

St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 1

Section 13, which amends the St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023, in force November 2, 2023 (OIC 1533/2023)

Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement

Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement (OIC 1535/2023)

Royal Assents

October 26, 2023

Bill 65, Honouring Our Veterans Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 14

Bill 79, Working for Workers Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 15

Bill Pr21, 1105954 Ontario Limited Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr14

Bill Pr22, League Technique Inc. Act, 2023. — Chapter No. Pr15

Bill Pr23, Ice Hockey Resources Ltd. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr16

Bill Pr24, Parrington's Food Market Limited Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr17

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 37 Loi sur le commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants 38 Loi modifiant la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement et d'autres dispositions législatives



Bills

Referenced on first reading only 37 An Act respecting the Commissioner for Children's Well-Being and Rights 38 An Act to amend the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises and other legislative provisions.



Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:

Loi sur l'administration financière

Décret 1528-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits d'épargne



Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:

Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels

Décret 1544-2023 Règlement sur les politiques de confidentialité des organismes publics recueillant des renseignements personnels par un moyen technologique



Loi sur l'immigration au Québec

Décret 1570-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'immigration au Québec



Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

Décret 1580-2023 Financement du Secrétariat du bingo pour la période du 1er avril 2023 au 31 mars 2024



Code de procédure civile

Décret 1598-2023 Règlement sur la médiation et l'arbitrage des demandes relatives à des petites créances Décret 1599-2023 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation familiale



Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:

Financial Administration Act

OC 1528-2023 Regulation amending Regulation respecting savings products



Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:

Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information

OC 1544-2023 Regulation respecting the confidentiality policies of public bodies that collect personal information through technological means



Québec Immigration Act

OC 1570-2023 Regulation to amend the Québec Immigration Regulation



Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

OC 1580-2023 Financing of the Secrétariat du bingo for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024



Code of Civil Procedure

OC 1598-2023 Regulation respecting the mediation and arbitration of small claims OC 1599-2023 Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting family mediation



Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des résidences privées pour aînés

Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie

Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie

Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les systèmes de loterie

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:

Loi sur Hydro-Québec

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les tarifs d'utilisation du service public de recharge rapide pour véhicules électriques

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:

Act respecting health services and social services

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of private seniors' residences

Health Insurance Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act

Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines

Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Regulation

Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Rules

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:

Hydro-Québec Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the rates for using the public fast-charging service for electric vehicles

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:

Loi sur l'immigration au Québec

AM 2023-002 Règlement modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'immigration — Arrêté numéro 2023-002 de la ministre de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration



Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:

Québec Immigration Act

MO 2023-002 Regulation to amend various provisions relating to immigration — Order 2023-002 of the Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration



Sanctions

27 octobre 2023

Loi nº 17, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif — Chapitre nº 24

2 novembre 2023

Loi nº 36, Loi sur le recouvrement du coût des soins de santé et des dommages-intérêts liés aux opioïdes — Chapitre nº 25

Assents

October 27, 2023

Bill 17, An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden — Chapter No. 24

November 2, 2023

Bill 36, Opioid-related Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act — Chapter No. 25

Avis

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:

Projet de loi n° 498, Loi proclamant la Journée nationale de la promotion de la santé mentale positive (2022, chapitre 7)

Erratum [Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mai 2022, 154e année, n° 20, p. 2753]

Notices

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:

Bill 498, An Act to proclaim the National Day for the Promotion of Positive Mental Health (2022, chapter 7)

Erratum [Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 18 May 2022, Vol. 154, No. 20, page 1381]

Notice of adoption Code of Civil Procedure

Superior Court of Québec

Erratum [English version of the Gazette only - Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023, Volume 155, No. 28, page 1787]

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 138 An Act to amend The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013 139 An Act respecting Remembrance Day and Observing a period of Remembrance in Saskatchewan 140 An Act to repeal miscellaneous Public and Private Statutes 141 An Act to amend the Statute Law 142 An Act to amend certain Statutes respecting the Locating of Utility Lines 143 An Act to amend The Child Care Act, 2014 144 An Act to amend The Police Act, 1990 145 An Act to amend The Funeral and Cremation Services Act 146 An Act to make consequential amendments resulting from the enactment of The King's Bench Act



Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 27, 2023:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

