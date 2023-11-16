Legislation for the period 10/26 to 11/08
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
Senate / Sénat
|Referenced on first reading only
|S-1001
|An Act to amalgamate The Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Ottawa and The Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation for the Diocese of Alexandria-Cornwall, in Ontario, Canada
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, November 08, 2023:
Criminal Code
|SOR/2023-233
|Order Amending the Order Declaring an Amnesty Period (2020)
Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act (An Act to amend the)
|SI/2023-65
|Order Fixing February 1, 2024 as the Day on Which Certain Provisions of An Act to amend the Divorce Act, the Family Orders and Agreements Enforcement Assistance Act and the Garnishment, Attachment and Pension Diversion Act and to make consequential amendments to another Act Come into Force
Financial Administration Act
|SI/2023-67
|Supplemental Benefits Received by Three Governor in Council Appointees Within the Department of Employment and Social Development Remission Order
Motor Vehicle Safety Act
|SOR/2023-222
|Regulations Amending the Motor Vehicle Safety Regulations (Vehicle Exemptions)
Special Economic Measures Act
|SOR/2023-220
|Regulations Amending the Special Economic Measures (Iran) Regulations
|SOR/2023-228
|Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations — Regulations Amending the
Species at Risk Act
|SOR/2023-221
|Critical Habitat of the Atlantic Mud-piddock (Barnea truncata) Order
|SI 2023-66
|Assessment Done Pursuant to Subsection 23(1) of the Act — Order Acknowledging Receipt of the
United Nations Act
|SOR/2023-219
|Regulations Amending the Regulations Implementing the United Nations Resolutions on Iran
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:
Canada Labour Code
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Made Under the Canada Labour Code
Canadian Navigable Waters Act
- Canadian Navigable Waters Act Fees Regulations
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Regulations Repealing the Secondary Lead Smelter Release Regulations
Food and Drugs Act
Excise Act, 2001
Pest Control Products Act
Safe Food for Canadians Act
Cannabis Act
- Regulations Amending Certain Regulations Concerning Food Additives and Compositional Standards, Microbiological Criteria and Methods of Analysis for Food
Proclamations / Proclamations
Orders In Council
Budget Implementation Act, 2021, No.1, SC 2021, c 23
- The following provisions in force on the following dates:
- Sections 11, 28 to 44, 49 and 51, subsection 62(2) and sections 64 to 98 and 101 to 108 of the Retail Payment Activities Act, as enacted by section 177 of the Act, in force November 1, 2024 (PC 2023-1105)
- Sections 180 and 181 of the Act in force November 1, 2024 (PC 2023-1105)
- Section 23 of the Retail Payment Activities Act, as enacted by section 177 of the Act, in force November 16, 2024 (PC 2023-1105)
- Sections 17 to 22, 24 to 27, 45 to 48, 50 and 52 to 60 of the Retail Payment Activities Act, as enacted by section 177 of the Act, in force September 8, 2025 (PC 2023-1105)
Royal Assents / Sanctions royales
October 26, 2023
- Bill S-222, An Act to amend the Department of Public Works and Government Services Act (use of wood) — Chapter No. 27
- Bill S-12, An Act to amend the Criminal Code, the Sex Offender Information Registration Act and the International Transfer of Offenders Act — Chapter No. 28
November 02, 2023
- Bill C-42, An Act to amend the Canada Business Corporations Act and to make consequential and related amendments to other Acts — Chapter No. 29
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication after assessment of 13 substances in the Titanium-containing Substances Group specified on the Domestic Substances List (section 77) of the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Guidelines for Canadian Recreational Water Quality – Microbiological Pathogens and Biological Hazards
Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Notice of intent to control the derivatives and analogues of the fentanyl precursor 4-piperidone and its salts under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:
Radiocommunication Act
- Notice No. SMSE-011-23 — Release of RSS-252, Issue 2
Pilotage Act
- Interim Order No. 2 Respecting the Summerside Compulsory Pilotage Area
- Interim Order No. 3 Respecting the Placentia Bay Compulsory Pilotage Area
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:
- Canadian Transit Company (The) — Annual meeting
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:
Special Import Measures Act
- Wind towers — Decisions
Canada Energy Regulator
- Application to Export Electricity to the United States — Oiko Energy Inc
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Appeals — Notice No. HA-2023-012
- Expiry review of finding — Sucker rods
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
NAFTA Secretariat
- Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Fabricated structural steel from Canada
- Notice of Completion of Panel Review — Fabricated structural steel from Canada, China and Mexico
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 140685751RR0001]
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Decisions
- Part 1 applications
- Regulatory policies
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, October 28, 2023:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 22.B — Commercial Radio and Satellite Radio (2007-2018)
- SOCAN Tariff 22.C — Other Audio Websites (2007-2018)
Canada Gazette, Part I, November 4, 2023:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 13.A — Public Conveyances — Aircraft (2023-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 13.B — Public Conveyances — Passenger Ships (2023-2025)
- SOCAN Tariff 13.C — Public Conveyances — Railroad Trains, Buses and Other Public Conveyances, Excluding Aircraft and Passenger Ships (2023-2025)
Alberta / Alberta
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|Alberta Taxpayer Protection Amendment Act, 2023
|2
|Alberta Pension Protection Act
|3
|Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act, 2023
|4
|Tax Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
|5
|Public Sector Employers Amendment Act, 2023
|6
|Public Health Amendment Act, 2023
|7
|Engineering and Geoscience Professions Amendment Act, 2023
Proclamations / Proclamations
Alberta King's Printer
Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22
- Subsections 3(b), 4, 6, 9, 10, 14, 21, 22, 44 and 46(f) in force November 8, 2023 (OIC 186/2023)
Notices / Avis
Alberta Gazette, Part I, October 31, 2023:
Securities Act
- Amendments to Alberta Securities Commission Rules (General)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|40
|School Amendment Act, 2023
|41
|Forests Statutes Amendment Act, 2023
|42
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 3), 2023
|43
|Money Judgment Enforcement Consequential Amendments and Transitional Provisions Act
|44
|Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023
|45
|Miscellaneous Statutes Amendment Act (No. 4), 2023
|46
|Housing Statutes (Development Financing) Amendment Act, 2023
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 31, 2023:
Assessment Act
|BC Reg 226/2023
|Amends BC Reg 438/81 — Prescribed Classes of Property Regulation
Land Owner Transparency Act
|BC Reg 228/2023
|Amends BC Reg 250/2020 — Land Owner Transparency Regulation
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, November 7, 2023:
Court Rules Act
|BC Reg 232/2023
|Amends BC Reg 219/2023
Provincial Sales Tax Act
|BC Reg 233/2023
|Amends BC Reg 93/2013 — Designated Accommodation Area Tax Regulation
Utilities Commission Act
|BC Reg 230/2023
|Amends BC Reg 263/2021 — Shulus Exemption Regulation
Proclamations / Proclamations
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, October 31, 2023:
Land Owner Transparency Amendment Act, 2023, SBC 2023, c 6
- Act in force November 20, 2023 (BC Reg 228/2023)
Royal Assents
October 26, 2023
- Bill 27, Money Judgment Enforcement Act — Chapter No. 29
- Bill 32, Provincial Symbols and Honours Amendment Act (No. 2), 2023 — Chapter No. 31
- Bill 35, Short-Term Rental Accommodations Act — Chapter No. 32
- Bill 36, Police Amendment Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 30
Manitoba / Manitoba
- No entries for this issue
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|1
|An Act to Perpetuate a Certain Ancient Right
|2
|An Act to Repeal the Beverage Containers Act
|3
|An Act Respecting the Fisheries Bargaining Act and the Industrial Relations Act
|4
|An Act to Amend the New Brunswick Liquor Corporation Act
|5
|An Act to Amend the Real Property Tax Act
|6
|An Act to Amend the Clean Environment Act
|7
|An Act to Amend the Trespass Act
|8
|An Act to Amend the Private Investigators and Security Services Act
|9
|An Act Respecting Child and Youth Well-Being
|10
|An Act to Amend the Electricity Act
|11
|An Act to Amend the Fish and Wildlife Act
|12
|An Act Respecting Trespass on Agricultural Lands
|13
|An Act to Amend the Executive Council Act
|14
|An Act to Amend the Police Act
|15
|An Act to Amend the Assessment Act
Notices / Avis
New Brunswick Royal Gazette, November 1, 2023:
Financial and Consumer Services Commission
Notice and Request for Comments
- Publication for comment of proposed amendments to National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds ("Proposed Amendments").
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|54
|An Act Respecting Towns and Local Service Districts
|56
|An Act to Amend the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act, 2015 No. 2
|58
|An Act Respecting Quarry Resources in the Province
|59
|An Act to Amend the Mineral Act
|60
|An Act to Amend the House of Assembly Accountability, Integrity and Administration Act
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Revenue Administration Act
|NLR 80/23
|Revenue Administration Regulations (Amendment)
Pharmacy Act, 2012
|NLR 81/23
|Administration of Drug Therapy by Inhalation or Injection Regulations (Amendment)
Proclamations / Proclamations
Office of the Legislative Counsel – Annual Regulations
Interpersonal Violence Disclosure Protocol Act, SNL 2019, c I-18.1
- Act in force November 2, 2023 (NLR 82/23)
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|90
|An Act to Amend the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act, No. 5
|91
|An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No.2
|92
|An Act to Amend the Petroleum Products and Carbon Tax Act, No. 3
|93
|Practice of Engineering, Geoscience and Applied Science Technology Act
|94
|Miscellaneous Statute Law Amendment Act, 2023
|97
|An Act to Postpone Polling Day for the 2023 General Election
|98
|An Act to Amend the Emergency Management Act
Regulations / Règlements
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:
Medical Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-072-2023
|Medical Profession Regulations, amendment
Summary Conviction Procedures Act
|NWT Reg R-089-2023
|Summary Conviction Procedures Regulations, amendment
Nursing Profession Act
|NWT Reg R-092-2023
|Nursing Profession Regulations, repeal
Safety Act
|NWT Reg R-094-2023
|Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, amendment
Employment Standards Act
|NWT Reg R-096-2023
|Employment Standards Regulations, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Northwest Territories Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:
Nursing Profession Act, SNWT 2023, c 32
- Act in force November 1, 2023. (SI-005-2023)
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|320
|Tourist Accommodations Registration Act (amended)
|321
|Conseil scolaire acadien provincial Act Loi sur le Conseil scolaire acadien provincial
|322
|Opioid Damages and Health-care Costs Recovery Act (amended)
|323
|Regulated Health Professions Act
|327
|Motor Vehicle Act (amended)
|329
|Halifax Regional Municipality Charter (amended) and Housing in the Halifax Regional Municipality Act (amended)
|332
|Workers' Compensation Act (amended)
|334
|Health Services and Insurance Act (amended)
|337
|Electricity Act (amended)
|339
|Financial Measures (Fall 2023) Act
|340
|Municipal Reform (2023) Act
|351
|Bethel Presbyterian Church, Sydney Act (amended)
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, November 3, 2023:
Apprenticeship and Trade Qualifications Act
|NS Reg 189/2023
|Apprenticeship and Trades Qualifications Act General Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 185/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 188/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 190/2023
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Nunavut / Nunavut
Regulations / Règlements
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:
Property Assessment and Taxation Act
|Nu Reg R-025-2023
|Property Assessment Regulations, amendment
Public Health Act
|Nu Reg R-027-2023
|Public Health Administrative Regulations, amendment
|Nu Reg R-029-2023
|Eating and Drinking Places Regulations, amendment
|Nu Reg R-030-2023
|Camp Sanitation Regulations, amendment
|Nu Reg R-031-2023
|Public Water Supply Regulations, amendment
|Nu Reg R-032-2023
|Food Safety Regulations
Proclamations / Proclamations
Nunavut Gazette, Part II, October 31, 2023:
An Act to Amend the Northern Employee Benefits Services Pension Plan Act, S Nu 2023, c 6
- Act in force September 30, 2023 (R-026-2023)
Public Health Act, S Nu 2016, c 13
- Subsection 50(5) comes into force on the first day of the seventh month following the day this order is registered by the Chief Legislative Counsel under the Legislation Act (Registered with the Chief Legislative Counsel 2023-10-18) (R-028-2023)
Mental Health Act, S Nu 2021, c 19
- Section 1, subsection 2(1), sections 64 and 65, subsections 78(2), (3), and (4), section 82 and section 89 in force October 24, 2023 (R-033-2023)
Ontario / Ontario
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|146
|An Act to implement Budget measures and to enact and amend various statutes
Regulations / Règlements
Development Corporations Act
|O Reg 333/23
|Ontario Infrastructure Bank
Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act
|O Reg 334/23
|General, amending Reg 460 of RRO 1990
Municipal Act, 2001
|O Reg 331/23
|Part VI.1 of the Act, amending O Reg 530/22
Nursing Act, 1991
|O Reg 336/23
|General, amending O Reg 275/94
Professional Engineers Act
|O Reg 332/23
|General, amending Reg 941 of RRO 1990
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Building Code Act, 1992
November 3, 2023
Consultation on the 2025 National Construction Codes (Nov-Dec 2023) — Comments by December 18, 2023
Electricity Act, 1998
November 2, 2023
Ontario Regulation 429/04 Amendments Related to the Treatment of Corporate Power Purchase Agreements — Comments by December 17, 2023
Orders In Council
St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023, SO 2023, c 1
- Section 13, which amends the St. Thomas — Central Elgin Boundary Adjustment Act, 2023, in force November 2, 2023 (OIC 1533/2023)
Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement
- Coordinated Vaping Product Taxation Agreement (OIC 1535/2023)
Royal Assents
October 26, 2023
- Bill 65, Honouring Our Veterans Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 14
- Bill 79, Working for Workers Act, 2023 — Chapter No. 15
- Bill Pr21, 1105954 Ontario Limited Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr14
- Bill Pr22, League Technique Inc. Act, 2023. — Chapter No. Pr15
- Bill Pr23, Ice Hockey Resources Ltd. Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr16
- Bill Pr24, Parrington's Food Market Limited Act, 2023 — Chapter No. Pr17
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|37
|Loi sur le commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants
|38
|Loi modifiant la Loi sur la gouvernance et la gestion des ressources informationnelles des organismes publics et des entreprises du gouvernement et d'autres dispositions législatives
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|37
|An Act respecting the Commissioner for Children's Well-Being and Rights
|38
|An Act to amend the Act respecting the governance and management of the information resources of public bodies and government enterprises and other legislative provisions.
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:
Loi sur l'administration financière
|Décret 1528-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les produits d'épargne
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:
Loi sur l'accès aux documents des organismes publics et sur la protection des renseignements personnels
|Décret 1544-2023
|Règlement sur les politiques de confidentialité des organismes publics recueillant des renseignements personnels par un moyen technologique
Loi sur l'immigration au Québec
|Décret 1570-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur l'immigration au Québec
Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement
|Décret 1580-2023
|Financement du Secrétariat du bingo pour la période du 1er avril 2023 au 31 mars 2024
Code de procédure civile
|Décret 1598-2023
|Règlement sur la médiation et l'arbitrage des demandes relatives à des petites créances
|Décret 1599-2023
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la médiation familiale
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:
Financial Administration Act
|OC 1528-2023
|Regulation amending Regulation respecting savings products
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:
Act respecting Access to documents held by public bodies and the Protection of personal information
|OC 1544-2023
|Regulation respecting the confidentiality policies of public bodies that collect personal information through technological means
Québec Immigration Act
|OC 1570-2023
|Regulation to amend the Québec Immigration Regulation
Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines
|OC 1580-2023
|Financing of the Secrétariat du bingo for the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024
Code of Civil Procedure
|OC 1598-2023
|Regulation respecting the mediation and arbitration of small claims
|OC 1599-2023
|Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting family mediation
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la certification des résidences privées pour aînés
Loi sur l'assurance maladie
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement d'application de la Loi sur l'assurance maladie
Loi sur les loteries, les concours publicitaires et les appareils d'amusement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les systèmes de loterie
- Règlement modifiant les Règles sur les systèmes de loterie
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:
Loi sur Hydro-Québec
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les tarifs d'utilisation du service public de recharge rapide pour véhicules électriques
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:
Act respecting health services and social services
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the certification of private seniors' residences
Health Insurance Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the application of the Health Insurance Act
Act respecting lotteries, publicity contests and amusement machines
- Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Regulation
- Regulation to amend the Lottery Scheme Rules
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:
Hydro-Québec Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the rates for using the public fast-charging service for electric vehicles
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 8 novembre 2023:
Loi sur l'immigration au Québec
|AM 2023-002
|Règlement modifiant diverses dispositions en matière d'immigration — Arrêté numéro 2023-002 de la ministre de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 8, 2023:
Québec Immigration Act
|MO 2023-002
|Regulation to amend various provisions relating to immigration — Order 2023-002 of the Minister of Immigration, Francization and Integration
Sanctions
27 octobre 2023
- Loi nº 17, Loi modifiant diverses dispositions principalement aux fins d'allègement du fardeau réglementaire et administratif — Chapitre nº 24
2 novembre 2023
- Loi nº 36, Loi sur le recouvrement du coût des soins de santé et des dommages-intérêts liés aux opioïdes — Chapitre nº 25
Assents
October 27, 2023
- Bill 17, An Act to amend various provisions for the main purpose of reducing regulatory and administrative burden — Chapter No. 24
November 2, 2023
- Bill 36, Opioid-related Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act — Chapter No. 25
Avis
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 1er novembre 2023:
Projet de loi n° 498, Loi proclamant la Journée nationale de la promotion de la santé mentale positive (2022, chapitre 7)
- Erratum [Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 mai 2022, 154e année, n° 20, p. 2753]
Notices
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, November 1, 2023:
Bill 498, An Act to proclaim the National Day for the Promotion of Positive Mental Health (2022, chapter 7)
- Erratum [Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, 18 May 2022, Vol. 154, No. 20, page 1381]
Notice of adoption Code of Civil
Procedure
Superior Court of Québec
- Erratum [English version of the Gazette only - Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, July 12, 2023, Volume 155, No. 28, page 1787]
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|138
|An Act to amend The Workers' Compensation Act, 2013
|139
|An Act respecting Remembrance Day and Observing a period of Remembrance in Saskatchewan
|140
|An Act to repeal miscellaneous Public and Private Statutes
|141
|An Act to amend the Statute Law
|142
|An Act to amend certain Statutes respecting the Locating of Utility Lines
|143
|An Act to amend The Child Care Act, 2014
|144
|An Act to amend The Police Act, 1990
|145
|An Act to amend The Funeral and Cremation Services Act
|146
|An Act to make consequential amendments resulting from the enactment of The King's Bench Act
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, October 27, 2023:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.