Canada: From A Student To An Owner-Operator Of A Business: PR In Canada As An International Student

Can an international student open a business in Canada and later become a permanent resident? Our answer is yes.

Read our most recent success story about how one of our clients, Ms. O.O., transitioned from a post-graduate work permit to permanent residency. Her PR application took around 5 months to be reviewed and approved by the IRCC.

Background of the Case

Ms. O.O. is a citizen of Nigeria, and she came to Canada as an international student in 2019. Upon completion of her studies in Business in 2021, she decided to work for herself and purchased a franchised café in Toronto. Unfortunately, she held an open work permit (post-graduation work permit), and her self-employed experience in Canada did not count toward her Canadian work experience. In addition, due to her age (over 35), she was disadvantaged in the Express Entry pool, and her CRS points without Canadian work experience or the job offer were only 301.

Immigration Strategy

Ms. O.O. retained our law firm to assist her with her Canadian immigration application and help her transition to permanent resident status as an owner and operator of a business in Canada.

We developed the following business immigration strategy for her and her family:

Step 1: Secure a positive LMIA for Ms. O.O. as an owner and operator of her café in Toronto in the NOC category 00. A positive LMIA in this category could add 200 points to her Express Entry application.

Secure a positive LMIA for Ms. O.O. as an owner and operator of her café in Toronto in the NOC category 00. A positive LMIA in this category could add 200 points to her Express Entry application. Step 2: Apply for Express Entry under the Federal Skilled Worker stream using a job offer from her business. This strategy could bring her CRS points to 501, and she would have an excellent chance to receive an Invitation to Apply from the IRCC.

Immigration Application Process

Below is a detailed timeline of this case:

October 2022: We started working on Ms. O.O.'s Owner-Operator LMIA application.

We started working on Ms. O.O.'s Owner-Operator LMIA application. December 2022: The LMIA application was submitted.

The LMIA application was submitted. January 2023: LMIA application as an Owner-Operator was approved.

LMIA application as an Owner-Operator was approved. March 2023: Ms. O.O. completed her language test, and the Express Entry profile was submitted.

Ms. O.O. completed her language test, and the Express Entry profile was submitted. March 2023: Invitation To Apply for Permanent Residence is received with a CRS score of 501.

Invitation To Apply for Permanent Residence is received with a CRS score of 501. May 2023: PR application submitted.

PR application submitted. October 2023: application approved.

Ms. O.O. completed her journey from an international student on a post-graduation work permit to a permanent resident in Canada in about 1 year. We advised Ms. O.O. to go through the Owner-Operator LMIA process and apply for the Express Entry program because she could save time and speedily get her permanent residency without waiting for years to become a Canadian permanent resident.

Our team successfully navigated the complexities of Ms. O.O.'s case and achieved a successful outcome for her and her family.

Congratulations to our client! We wish her tremendous success in Canada! We want her to become a proud Canadian very soon!

