On October 23, 2023, Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the details of a new pathway to Permanent Residency for Ukrainian nationals in Canada.
IRCC provided two categories of eligibility:
- Category 1 – A family member of a Canadian citizen or
permanent resident in Canada
- To be eligible, an individual must:
- Be a Ukrainian national
- Be a family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident
- Be in Canada when the application is submitted and when permanent residence is granted
- Have valid temporary resident status in Canada or have applied to restore status
- Meet other necessary requirements
- To be eligible, an individual must:
- Category 2 – Spouse or common-law partner of a Ukrainian
national who has family in Canada
- To be eligible, an individual must:
- Be the spouse or common-law partner of a Ukrainian national
- The spouse or partner must be unable to leave Ukraine, be missing, have passed away, or have presumed to have passed away
- Be the family member of a Canadian citizen or permanent resident
- Be in Canada when submitting the application and when granted permanent residence
- Meet other necessary requirements
- To be eligible, an individual must:
If an individual meets the requirements of either category, they may include eligible family members in their applications. Full details of the terms of eligibility and how to apply can be found here.
Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.