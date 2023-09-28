Panellists Evan J. Green and Emre Esensoy provide you with the latest developments in Canadian immigration.

The panellists provided attendees with guidance, updates and best practices in these uncertain times and open it up to questions from the audience at the end of the webinar.

Agenda:

Express Entry – recent category-based invitations

STEM occupations

Healthcare occupations

Trades

French language proficiency

Facilitative measures for people affected by wildfires and floods

Youth mobility arrangement between Canada and Iceland

