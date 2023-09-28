Canada:
Inside Immigration – August 30th, 2023 (Video)
28 September 2023
Green and Spiegel LLP
Panellists Evan J. Green and Emre Esensoy provide you with the
latest developments in Canadian immigration.
The panellists provided attendees with guidance, updates and
best practices in these uncertain times and open it up to questions
from the audience at the end of the webinar.
Agenda:
- Express Entry – recent category-based invitations
- STEM occupations
- Healthcare occupations
- Trades
- French language proficiency
- Facilitative measures for people affected by wildfires and
floods
- Youth mobility arrangement between Canada and Iceland
WATCH VIDEO
