Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, announced that the first round of invitations for transport occupations will occur this week through Canada's Express Entry system.

This announcement follows the government's May 31st, 2023 announcement of category-based selection in the Express Entry system. Category-based selection allows Canada to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training, or language ability. In particular, Canada is targeting perspective permanent residents with French language skills, and/or work experience in healthcare, STEM professions, the trades, transport, and agriculture. Today's announcement marks the first transport-based draw of the year.

In order to be eligible for the transport occupations category, you must have accumulated, within the past 3 years, at least 6 months of full-time, continuous work experience (or an equal amount of part-time work experience) in an identified transport occupation in Canada or abroad. Eligible occupations include aircraft assemblers, transport truck drivers, railway, marine, and air traffic controllers, air pilots and flight engineers, aircraft mechanics, and managers in transportation. A full list of the eligible occupations can be found here.

By prioritizing the invitation of skilled newcomers with work experience in transport occupations, Canada aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation's economic growth and advancement.

These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general and program-specific invitation rounds.

