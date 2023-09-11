The Canadian government has officially re-opened the Parents and Grandparents Program. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenhood Canada (IRCC) has announced that on October 10, 2023, IRCC will send invitations to apply to 24,200 interested sponsors hoping to receive up to 15,000 complete applications. The invitations will be sent out over the course of 2 weeks. Due to the number of forms remaining in the pool of submissions from 2020, IRCC will send invitations to apply to randomly selected potential sponsors from that pool instead of opening a new interest to sponsor form. This is the same approach taken for the 2021 and 2022 intakes. Anyone who submitted an interest to sponsor form in 2020, but did not receive an invitation to apply in 2021 or 2022, is encouraged to check the email account they provided in 2020 when they submitted their interest to sponsor form

