ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To view the original article click here .

Il sera également intéressant de voir quelles sont les professions qu'IRCC considérera comme étant en forte demande, et donc admissibles aux permis de travail ouverts, et s'il y aura des recoupements ou des différences entre cette liste et celle de catégorie B du Volet des talents mondiaux, qui comprend la plupart des codes de la CNP du secteur des technologies de l'information.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Canada

Employer Liability When Using Staffing Agencies To Hire Foreign Workers Field LLP Many employers rely on staffing agencies to assist with hiring employees. Despite this, employers remain liable and may be subject to sanctions if foreign workers are on site without proper authorization.

Citizenship By Investment Programs: Exploring Antigua And Barbuda, Greece, And St. Kitts And Nevis Green and Spiegel LLP Citizenship by investment programs have gained significant popularity in recent years as an avenue for individuals seeking a second citizenship or residency.

Important Announcements From Government Of Canada Fakhoury Global Immigration Foreign workers with a valid Work Permit and those who applied to extend their current permit before 7 June 2023 are able to take advantage of this temporary measure.

Business Visitor Visa From USA To Canada In Just 4 Weeks! Sobirovs Law Firm We are often asked whether businesspeople can visit Canada for exploratory reasons before committing to going through the business immigration application process.

Alternate Routes For Bringing Tech Workers Into Canada MLT Aikins LLP The federal government's newest work permit program to attract technology workers to Canada reached capacity only one day after its launch.