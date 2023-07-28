Panellists Khatidja Moloo-Alam and Alannah Glintz provide you with the latest developments in Canadian immigration.

The panellists will provide attendees with guidance, updates and best practices in these uncertain times and open it up to questions from the audience at the end of the webinar. These calls are completely free to join but spaces are limited, so reserve your spot on our next webinar.

Agenda:

Canada launches new process to welcome skilled newcomers with work experience in priority jobs as permanent residents

Eligible travellers from 13 more countries now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada

Free replacement documents for Canadians and special measures for people affected by severe wildfires

Canada opens new economic immigration streams for skilled refugees and other displaced people

Minister Fraser addresses recent reports of international student fraud

Canada expands the Francophone Mobility Program to increase Francophone Immigration

Statement from Minister Fraser concerning the Supreme Court's decision on the Safe Third Country Agreement

