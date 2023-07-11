The Atlantic Immigration Program ("AIP") is an excellent option for employers wishing to hire immigrants, and for immigrants wishing to immigrate to Atlantic Canada.

The AIP is designed to allow Atlantic Canadian employers looking to fill labour gaps with applicants who meet their needs by providing them with job offers and settlement support.

The Atlantic Immigration Program has 2 programs:

The Atlantic Skilled Program; and

The Atlantic International Graduate Program.

Program for Skilled Workers

All AIP applicants under the Skilled Streams need to have:

Language tests results from 1 of the 2 acceptable English language tests (IELTS or CELPIP) or French language tests (TEF or TCF Canada) taken in the last 2 years showing Canadian Language Benchmark (CLB) Level 5 or higher for a Training, Education, Experience and Responsibility (TEER) 0, 1, 2 or 3 job, and CLB Level 4 or higher for a TEER 4 job; An Educational Credential Assessment (ECA) from an approved agency issued in the last 5 years showing the equivalent of a 1-year post-secondary educational credential or higher for a TEER 0 or 1 job, or the equivalent of a Canadian high school (Grade 12) education or higher for a TEER 2, 3 or 4 job; and Proof of 1 year (1,560 hours) of skilled or semi-skilled work experience in the last 5 years prior to applying under the AIP, depending on the TEER level of the job offer. This work experience cannot have been self-employment.

Program for International Graduates

Applicants under the International Graduate Program do not need any work experience, but they do need a minimum 2-year degree, diploma, certificate, or trade/apprenticeship credential from a recognized institution in an Atlantic Canadian province. If the applicant graduated from a recognized institution in Atlantic Canada, an ECA is not required.

Applicants also need to meet the language requirements outlined above for Skilled Workers.

Applicants need to have been a full-time student in Atlantic Canada for at least 2 years and have graduated in the last 24 months before applying. They need to have lived in one of the Atlantic Provinces for at least 16 months in the last 2 years before they graduated.

This is a great option for international students wishing to stay in Nova Scotia.

Open Work Permit for Spouses of AIP Applicants

It is possible for all spouses of AIP applicants to apply for an Open Work Permit while the federal processing of the AIP Application takes place. Previously, this was only possible for spouses of applicants who had job offers in high-skilled jobs (National Occupational Classification TEER 0, 1, 2, or 3), but not intermediate-skilled jobs (National Occupational Classification TEER 4).

For Both Skilled Worker & International Graduate Programs

All applicants must demonstrate that they have sufficient funds to support their family. However, this requirement is waived if you are already living and working in Canada under a valid Work Permit.

All applicants must have a job offer from a designated employer in an Atlantic Canadian Province (New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, or Prince Edward Island) for a non-seasonal job that is 30 hours/week or more.

Employers can apply to be designated and eligible under the Atlantic Immigration Program via applicable provincial bodies. See the links below for more details:

The list of Designated Employers in Nova Scotia is available here:

https://novascotiaimmigration.com/wp-content/uploads/Designated_AIP_employers.pdf

Although we cannot help applicants find a job offer, once an applicant has found a job offer, we can assist with the Application for Permanent Residence and with a Work Permit Application if desired. We can also assist employers who have identified an applicant they wish to hire and support them through the Designation and Endorsement processes.

Even though the employer does not need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA), the employer does need to show that efforts to hire locally have not been successful. For example, in Nova Scotia, the employer must show advertising efforts for 4 consecutive weeks in 3 different places. The advertising requirements apply unless the applicant has an Open Work Permit, a valid LMIA for the position, or is already working for the employer on a valid Work Permit. The employer must also provide an individualized settlement plan co-signed with the applicant and must commit to working with a service provider organization on settlement and retention.

Once the Designation and Endorsement stages are completed, the applicant can apply for a temporary Work Permit for 1 year under the AIP. The applicant must submit their Application for Permanent Residence within 90 days of submitting the Work Permit Application.

In summary, the Atlantic Immigration Program is a great option for both Atlantic Canadian employers and qualified applicants wishing to come to Atlantic Canada who have a job offer from an Atlantic Canadian employer.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.