We receive many questions related to how quickly entrepreneurs can immigrate to Canada. In our video, where we covered the fastest way for entrepreneurs to immigrate to Canada, we already shared a strategy on how business owners, start-ups, and entrepreneurs can obtain permanent residence in Canada.

Below, we are sharing our most recent success story that explains how our team executed a winning strategy for our client, allowing him to obtain Canadian permanent residency in just 5 months!

Our client, Mr. E.B. is an accomplished entrepreneur from India who has been residing in UAE for the past decade. He has over 20 years of experience working in the IT and telecom industries in the UAE, and since 2016, he owned and led his own IT consulting company in Dubai.

Mr. E.B. wanted to expand his business in the North American region and was hoping to relocate to Canada to establish and run his business. He was also hoping to obtain permanent residence before his children started their post-secondary education. Mr. E.B. approached us on January 16, 2023, to assist him with his immigration journey as a business owner. We started working on his case on January 23, 2023.

Application Process

Since our client intended to run a technology start-up in Canada and had solid experience in the IT industry, we applied for the Global Talent Stream LMIA program to obtain authorization for him to work in Canada. His GTS LMIA application was approved within 2 weeks after submission.

Mr. E.B. was already in Canada on a visitor's visa, so he was eligible to apply for his LMIA-based work permit at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)'s office at the port of entry. Mr. E.B. drove to the CBSA office (Point Edward) on February 13, 2023, and his work permit was approved on the same day.

Once Mr. E.B. sent us a copy of his work permit, we applied for his family members (who were still residing in the UAE) to join him in Canada. Mr. E.B.'s family members were able to join him in Canada in April 2023.

In parallel, our team continued working on Mr. E.B.'s application for permanent residence. The goal was to prepare and submit Mr. E.B.'s application for permanent residence as soon as possible. Mr. E.B.'s application for permanent residence was approved about 1.5 months after we submitted his permanent residence application! We appreciate the IRCC's fast processing of our client's application!

Timeline of the Case

January 23, 2023 – we signed a retainer agreement to represent Mr. E.B. in his immigration journey.

January 27, 2023 – LMIA application was submitted.

February 10, 2023 – LMIA application was approved.

February 13, 2023 – work permit was approved.

March 15, 2023 – we submitted Mr. E.B.'s profile under the Express Entry program.

March 23, 2023 – IRCC sent Mr. E.B. an Invitation to Apply for permanent residence.

April 19, 2023 – applications of Mr. E.B.'s family members were approved, and they joined him in Canada (study permit for the child and visitor record for the spouse).

May 10, 2023 – application for permanent residence was submitted under the Express Entry program.

June 20, 2023 – application for permanent residence was approved.

Budget & Costs

Investment budget: under $150,000 (E.B. deposited his money to the company's account to pay himself a salary and cover the costs of his start-up in Canada)

Expenses: under $50,000

Legal fees and expenses: under $35,000

Total cost of the immigration journey: under $100,000

Total length of the journey: under 6 months

Thank you, IRCC, for processing this file so fast and making this journey smooth for our client! Special thanks go to our excellent team, Yulia and Faruk, for their diligence, dedication and outstanding execution of this strategy! We also thank our client for giving us this opportunity to represent him and be a part of his journey!

Congratulations to our client! We wish him tremendous success in Canada!

