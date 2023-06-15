self

Brenda Agnew is co-hosting today's episode with Simona Jellinek. They have the privilege of welcoming Michael Battista to a thoughtful conversation.

With over 30 years of experience practicing immigration and refugee law, Michael is certified by the Law Society of Ontario as a Specialist in Citizenship and Immigration Law (Immigration and Refugee Protection). Michael worked with EGALE Canada and the Canadian government to extend the family class to same-sex couples under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and has appeared as a witness before Parliament on issues involving LGBTQ+ immigration, sponsorships, and medical inadmissibility. The breadth of Michael's expertise covers the entire spectrum of immigration and refugee law, with a focus on matters related to sponsorships based on same-sex relationships, HIV, medical and other inadmissibility, and Express Entry applications by people seeking to obtain Canadian permanent residence for them and their same-sex partners.

Michael also leads the firm's corporate immigration practice, involving the transfers of employees to Canada. He has been an adjunct professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of Toronto since 2003 and an adjunct professor at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy since 2017. He received the first Teaching Innovation Award from the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy in 2018.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.