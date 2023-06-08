On May 31, 2023, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)announced the launch of category-based selection for economic skilled workers under the Express Entry program. Category-based selection will allow IRCC to issue invitations to apply to prospective permanent residents with specific skills, training or language ability.

Starting as soon as summer 2023, category-based selection invitations will focus on candidates who have:

A strong French language proficiency : must have French-language test results showing at least CLB 7 in all four skill areas;

: must have French-language test results showing at least CLB 7 in all four skill areas; Work experience in the following priority occupations : Health care Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) professions Trades, such as carpenters, plumbers and contractors Transportation Agriculture and agri-food

:

Candidates in the selected priority occupations must have six months of continuous work experience in the past three years in Canada or abroad in an applicable occupation.

Gowling WLG

Immigration legislation and practices continue to change frequently and we expect further details to be released about this announcement. Our Immigration Group would be pleased to help with any questions you may have about immigration into Canada or the US. To find out more about our group,reach out toa member of our team.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.