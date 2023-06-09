Panellists Valerie Kleinman and Emre Esensoy provide you with the latest developments in Canadian immigration.

The panellists provide attendees with guidance, updates and best practices in these uncertain times and open it up to questions from the audience at the end of the webinar. These calls are completely free to join but spaces are limited, so reserve your spot on our next webinar.

Agenda:

Express Entry update

New temporary public policy for to issue open work permits for spousal sponsorship applicants

Youth mobility agreements with Finland and South Korea

Temporary measures for Sudanese nationals

Extension of Agri-Food Pilot

