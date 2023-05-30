The Provincial Nominee Program ("PNP") allows foreign nationals to immigrate to Canada through provincial or territorial selection in partnership with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Each province and territory mandate their own nomination streams through requirements tailored to address the province's economic and labour needs. Quebec and Nunavut do not participate in the Provincial Nominee Program. Quebec has the authority to establish its own selection criteria for economic immigration.

Depending on the applicable stream, applicants may use Express Entry or the non-Express Entry process. Applicants will also need to complete an immigration medical examination and submit police clearance certificates among other requirements.

Under the non-Express Entry Stream, applicants who meet the eligibility requirements may apply to the province or territory for nomination.

For the Express Entry Stream, applicants may apply to the province or territory for nomination. If selected, applicants will indicate the nomination in the Express Entry profile. Alternatively, an applicant may select provinces and territories of interest in the Express Entry profile, and a province or territory may send a corresponding "notification of interest" to the applicant.

In addition to the requirements under the Provincial Nominee Program, Express Entry candidates must meet the minimum criteria for Express Entry including eligibility for the federal government's Express Entry immigration programs.

Provincial or Territorial Nomination: Ontario

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) operates nine different streams for candidates under its program. To qualify under OINP, applicants must register an expression of interest and receive an invitation to apply.

Candidates may apply if they meet the eligibility requirements under the following:

Foreign Worker Stream : Designed for applicants who are skilled foreign workers with a job offer in Ontario.

: Designed for applicants who are skilled foreign workers with a job offer in Ontario. International Student Stream : Designed for applicants who are recent graduates with a job offer in Ontario.

: Designed for applicants who are recent graduates with a job offer in Ontario. In-Demand Skills Stream: Designed for applicants in an in-demand occupation with a job offer in Ontario.

If an applicant has a Masters or PhD degree from an Ontario university, the applicant can apply for the following streams:

Masters Graduate Stream: Designed for applicants who have obtained a masters degree from an Ontario university.

Designed for applicants who have obtained a masters degree from an Ontario university. PhD Graduate Stream: Designed for applicants who have obtained a PhD degree from an Ontario university.

If an applicant has the skills and experience that an Ontario employer requires, the applicant can submit an application through the federal government's Express Entry program:

Human Capital Priorities Stream: Designed for applicants who have the required skilled work experience, education, and language abilities.

Designed for applicants who have the required skilled work experience, education, and language abilities. Skilled Trades Stream: Designed for applicants with Ontario work experience in an eligible skilled trade.

Designed for applicants with Ontario work experience in an eligible skilled trade. French-Speaking Skilled Worker Stream: Designed for French-speaking applicants with strong English language abilities.

If an applicant is a foreign entrepreneur and wishes to establish a new business or grow an existing business in the province, the applicant may apply to the Entrepreneur Stream. To qualify, applicants must register an expression of interest and receive an invitation to apply.

The OINP is a designated referral partner under Canada's Global Skills Strategy.

Conclusion

The PNP program allows skilled workers to establish permanent residence in Canada through the various economic pathways that Canada's provinces and territories have to offer. While PNP programs may be suitable for skilled workers with the required skills and work experience for a particular stream, Canada also offers other programs that allow foreign nationals to immigrate to Canada based upon other considerations such as family reunification.

