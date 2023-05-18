ARTICLE

Canada: Is Alberta's Rural Renewal Immigration Stream The Right Option For Your Workforce Needs? (Video) Law Camera Action: Field Law Talks Law

Alberta's Rural Renewal Immigration Stream is a lesser-known and used avenue for quickly bringing eligible workers to smaller communities in Alberta. Work permits are currently being approved within one month and are Labour Market Impact Assessment exempt. Cory Dawson provides some key points to consider when deciding if this is the right option for your organization.

This program is a great option to quickly fill high-skill and low-skill job vacancies and grow Alberta's rural communities one family at a time.

