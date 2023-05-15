Please be advised that new employer compliance obligations are in effect for the employment of foreign workers which include the following:
For the International Mobility Program, which includes intra-company transfers, employers should ensure to:
- Provide the foreign worker with the attached pamphlet regarding their rights in Canada.
- Provide the foreign worker with their employment agreement, consistent with the occupation duties, wages, and working conditions.
For the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, which includes those with a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment, employers should ensure to:
- Provide the foreign worker with the attached pamphlet regarding their rights in Canada.
- Provide the foreign worker with their employment agreement, which must be consistent with the occupation duties, wages, and working conditions - on or before the first day of work.
- Secure health insurance when a provincial health plan does not cover a foreign worker.
