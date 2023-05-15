Please be advised that new employer compliance obligations are in effect for the employment of foreign workers which include the following:

For the International Mobility Program, which includes intra-company transfers, employers should ensure to:

Provide the foreign worker with the attached pamphlet regarding their rights in Canada.

Provide the foreign worker with their employment agreement, consistent with the occupation duties, wages, and working conditions.

For the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, which includes those with a positive Labour Market Impact Assessment, employers should ensure to:

Provide the foreign worker with the attached pamphlet regarding their rights in Canada.

Provide the foreign worker with their employment agreement, which must be consistent with the occupation duties, wages, and working conditions - on or before the first day of work.

Secure health insurance when a provincial health plan does not cover a foreign worker.

