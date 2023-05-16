If you're looking to move to Canada and become a permanent resident, the Express Entry program is an excellent option. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) is the tool used to assess applicants for Express Entry. The CRS score determines who gets invited to apply for permanent residency.

If you're applying for Express Entry, it's essential to have a high CRS score to increase your chances of being selected for permanent residency. Here are five ways to increase your CRS for an Express Entry application.

1. Improve Your Language Skills

The CRS awards points based on your language proficiency in either English or French. To increase your CRS, improve your language skills by taking language courses or practicing with a tutor. You can also take language tests like the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) or Test d'évaluation de français (TEF) to prove your proficiency level.

2. Enhance Your Education

The CRS awards points for your education level. If you have a higher level of education, you'll receive more points. Consider pursuing further education or taking courses to improve your education level. Obtain a degree or diploma from a recognized institution to get the maximum points.

3. Gain More Work Experience

The CRS awards points based on your work experience. The more work experience you have, the more points you'll get. Try to gain more work experience in your field or consider changing to a field that is in demand in Canada.

4. Get a Job Offer

Getting a job offer from a Canadian employer can significantly increase your CRS score. A job offer from a Canadian employer can earn you up to 200 points. Look for job opportunities in Canada and apply for positions that suit your skills and experience.

5. Maximize Your Spouse's CRS Score

If you're married or in a common-law relationship, you can include your spouse's CRS score in your application. If your spouse has a higher CRS score than you, use their score as the primary applicant. It will increase your chances of being invited to apply for permanent residency.

