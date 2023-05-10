ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Canadian government has put in place a temporary public policy for immigration medical exams (IMEs) until October 6, 2024.

Individuals that completed an IME within 5 years of submitting their new application must include the IME number (or the unique medical identifier number) from their previous exam in their current application.

Individuals may be exempt from completing another IME if they meet all of these conditions:

Applied, or are applying, for either permanent residence or temporary residence.

Already live in Canada.

Completed a previous IME in the last 5 years.

Previous IME indicated a low risk or no risk to public health or public safety.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.