Canada:
Inside Immigration – April 26th, 2023 (Video)
10 May 2023
Green and Spiegel LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Panellists Stephen Green and Sonia Sidhu provide you with the
latest developments in Canadian immigration.
The panellists will provide attendees with guidance, updates and
best practices in these uncertain times and open it up to questions
from the audience at the end of the webinar. These calls are
completely free to join but spaces are limited, so reserve your
spot on our next webinar to ensure your spot.
Agenda:
- PSAC Strike
- Post-Graduate Special Measure 2023
- Express Entry draws
- OINP Draws
- Canada-Ukraine Authorization of Emergency Travel renewal
WATCH VIDEO
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from Canada
Who Is Eligible For The Federal Start-up Visa Program?
Green and Spiegel LLP
As a law firm that specializes in immigration law, we are excited to share with you information about the Federal Start-Up Visa Program, which is designed to attract foreign entrepreneurs to Canada.
No H1B This Year? What Are My Options In Canada?
Green and Spiegel LLP
Each year, tens of thousands of foreign workers apply for the H1B visa program in the United States. This year, the H1B lottery left tens of thousands of people disappointed and frustrated...