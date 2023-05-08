Canadian residents travelling to the U.S. will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination as of next week.

On May 1, the White House announced it would end vaccination requirements for air travellers and certain noncitizens at the land border by end of day on May 11, the same date the U.S. COVID-19 public health emergency ends.

In a release, Congressman Brian Higgins, whose district borders southwestern Ontario, confirmed the vaccination requirement will be lifted for Canadian residents entering the U.S. by land.

"For over three years now there have been barriers to cross-border travel," Higgins said. "While long overdue, this last lifting of pandemic restrictions is certainly welcome news and critically important as we seek opportunities to encourage a robust cross-border exchange that delivers shared prosperity."

Canada ended its vaccination requirements for incoming travellers on October 1, 2022, but the U.S. continued to require proof of vaccination from Canadian residents crossing the border.

Higgins noted Canada is the largest inbound market into the U.S., with nearly 21 million Canadian residents entering the country before the pandemic in 2019, spending just shy of US$21 billion.

The U.S. decision to lift vaccination requirements for Canadian residents ends more than three years of uncertainty.

