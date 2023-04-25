Panellists Cristina Guida and Michael Hughes provide you with the latest developments in Canadian immigration.

The panellists provided attendees with guidance, updates and best practices in these uncertain times and open it up to questions from the audience at the end of the webinar. These calls are completely free to join but spaces are limited, so reserve your spot for our next webinar today to ensure your spot.

Topics include:

Updates to Dependent Work Permits

LMIA and Compliance Updates

PR Updates:

Streamlining Caregiver Pathway to PR

Extending and expanding the permanent residence pilot program for out-of-status construction workers,

Express Entry Updates

Support for those affected by earthquake in Turkey and Syria

WATCH VIDEO

