On March 29th, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) held its fifth All-Program draw of 2023. In today's draw, 7,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) were issued to candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 481 or higher. IRCC has now invited 37,732 Express Entry candidates in 2023.

An all-program draw considers every candidate in the Express Entry pool, rather than the program-specific rounds and invites these candidates to apply for permanent residence based on their CRS score. Candidates at or above the minimum CRS score in the pool will be invited to apply for permanent residence.

IRCC applied its tie-breaking rule with the timestamp of February 14, 2023 07:35:00 UTC, meaning candidates with a score of 481 were invited to apply if they had submitted their Express Entry profile before the timestamp.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.