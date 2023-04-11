In response to the continued labour shortage in Canada, the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship ("IRCC") announced the new Federal Pathway Under Economic Mobility Pathways Pilot (EMPP) to connect skilled refugees and displaced persons with prospective employers in Canada. The EMMP program will start as soon as the summer of 2023.

Who can apply?

Eligible applicants must be a convention or country of asylum refugee outside Canada and their country of persecution with no durable solution in the country they are currently living in. Eligible applicants must have one of the following documents:

a valid, positive Refugee Status Determination (RSD) from the UNHCR or a refugee-hosting state;

proof that they are asylum seekers abroad, registered or recorded by the hosting state; or

proof that they are registered or recorded as a person of concern by the UNHCR, if they don't have a positive RSD yet.

EMPP applicants must meet the admissibility requirements to Canada and must be eligible for one of the designated economic immigration programs.

How to apply?

Applicants have the option of applying on their own with or without a representative recognized by IRCC, or with the help from one of the seven (7) non-government partners.

