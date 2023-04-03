On March 23rd, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) held its fourth All-Program draw of 2023. In today's draw, 7,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) were issued to candidates with a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 484 or higher. IRCC has now invited 30,732 Express Entry candidates in 2023.

An all-program draw considers every candidate in the Express Entry pool, rather than the program-specific rounds and invites these candidates to apply for permanent residence based on their CRS score. Candidates at or above the minimum CRS score in the pool will be invited to apply for permanent residence.

IRCC applied its tie-breaking rule with the timestamp of May 19, 2022 06:48:41 UTC, meaning candidates with a score of 484 were invited to apply if they had submitted their Express Entry profile before the timestamp.

