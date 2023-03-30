ARTICLE

Key Points

Canada introduced additional immigration support measures for individuals impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria

Overview

The government of Canada announced that it will continue to process temporary and permanent residence applications submitted by impacted individuals of Turkey and Syria on a priority basis.

Effective 29 March 2023, Turkish and Syrian nationals in Canada can apply for a status extension without fees for studying, working or visiting family.

Additionally, those already in Canada from Turkey and Syria will have an open work permit option to extend their temporary status and switch between temporary streams. Passport or travel document requirements will be waived for affected individuals who cannot provide proof of these documents.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents from Turkey and Syria can return to Canada without paying fees for temporary passports, limited-validity passports, emergency travel documents, citizenship certificates and permanent resident travel documents.

What are the Changes?

The government of Canada introduced additional immigration support measures for individuals impacted by the crisis in Turkey and Syria. According to the government announcement, these measures will remain in place until 25 September 2023.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 21 March 2023

