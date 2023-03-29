ARTICLE

Key Points

Canada conducted its first all-programs Express Entry draw for 2023 on 15 March 2023

Overview

The government of Canada conducted its first all-program Express Entry draw of 2023 on 15 March. Through this draw, around 7,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) were sent to eligible candidates under the Federal Skilled Worker program, Canadian Experience Class program, the Federal Skilled Trades, and Provincial Nominee program. The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score was set to point allocations of 490 or higher.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Canada's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information

Originally published 20 March, 2023

